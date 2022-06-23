Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1717   TW0001717007

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(1717)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
31.60 TWD   -2.77%
ETERNAL MATERIALS : The 5th Members of Remuneration Committee was appointed by the Company's Board
PU
ETERNAL MATERIALS : Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company
PU
ETERNAL MATERIALS : The 2022 Shareholders' meeting of the Company resolved to release the elected Directors from non-compete restrictions
PU
Eternal Materials : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:18:23
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
Approval votes: 772,385,291/ 96.95%；Disapproval votes: 388,733/ 0.05%；
Abstention votes: 23,936,435/ 3.00%；Invalid votes:           0/ 0.00%
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval votes:  713,567,860/ 89.56%；Disapproval votes: 54,427,412/ 6.83%；
Abstention votes: 28,715,187/  3.61%；Invalid votes:              0/ 0.00%
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
Approval votes:  771,837,425/ 96.88%；Disapproval votes: 340,344/ 0.04%；
Abstention votes: 24,532,690/  3.08%；Invalid votes:           0/ 0.00%
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Elected the Company's 19th Directors of the Board.
Kao, Kuo-Lun,    number of votes: 829,970,986 votes
Ko, Chun-Ping. Representative of the Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,
                 number of votes: 769,154,385 votes
Yang, Huai-Kung, number of votes: 731,804,739 votes
Chen, Jau-Shiuh, number of votes: 725,606,921 votes
Kao, Kuo-Hsun,   number of votes: 719,533,072 votes
Huang, Shun-Jen, number of votes: 714,913,071 votes
Chen, Chin-Yuan, number of votes: 708,631,349 votes
Liao, Heng-Ning, number of votes: 701,962,286 votes
Independent Directors:
Hung, Lee-Jung,  number of votes: 690,502,359 votes
Chen, I-Heng,    number of votes: 687,288,724 votes
Lo, Li-Chun,     number of votes: 685,854,282 votes
Lu, Chun-Cheng,  number of votes: 684,122,402 votes
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) To approve Amendments to the Procedures for the
    Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
Approval votes: 767,636,919/96.35%；Disapproval votes: 354,373/0.04%；
Abstention votes: 28,719,167/3.61%；Invalid votes:           0/ 0.00%
(2) To approve obtaining the permission for medical devices
vendor applied by the Company's biomedical branch office
Approval votes:  767,654,237/96.35%；Disapproval votes: 343,277/0.04%；
Abstention votes: 28,712,945 /3.61%；Invalid votes:           0/0.00%
(3) To approve the conduction of capital reduction
Approval votes: 767,416,314/96.32%；Disapproval votes: 580,276/0.07%；
Abstention votes: 28,713,869/3.61%；Invalid votes:           0/0.00%
(4) The Company proposed to spin off and transfer the Electronic
  Equipment, Electronic Materials BU to a newly established
  subsidiary and further proposed the spin-off plan.
Approval votes:  767,543,195/96.34%；Disapproval votes: 457,501/0.06%；
Abstention votes: 28,709,392 /3.60%；Invalid votes:           0/0.00%
(5) In order to meet the requirement of the IPO to the newly
  established subsidiary,Eternal Precision Mechanics Co., Ltd.,("EPM")
  the Company may release the EPM's shares at once or in tranches and
  waive the right to participate in EPM's cash capital increase plan.
Approval votes: 766,914,275 /96.26%；Disapproval votes: 1,077,329/0.14%；
Abstention votes: 28,718,855 /3.60%；Invalid votes:             0/0.00%
(6) To approve the release of non-competition restrictions for
  the 19th directors.
Approval votes: 766,659,522/96.23%；Disapproval votes: 649,599/0.08%；
Abstention votes: 29,401,338/3.69%；Invalid votes:           0/0.00%
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
