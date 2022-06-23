Eternal Materials : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits Approval votes: 772,385,291/ 96.95%；Disapproval votes: 388,733/ 0.05%； Abstention votes: 23,936,435/ 3.00%；Invalid votes: 0/ 0.00% 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval votes: 713,567,860/ 89.56%；Disapproval votes: 54,427,412/ 6.83%； Abstention votes: 28,715,187/ 3.61%；Invalid votes: 0/ 0.00% 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements Approval votes: 771,837,425/ 96.88%；Disapproval votes: 340,344/ 0.04%； Abstention votes: 24,532,690/ 3.08%；Invalid votes: 0/ 0.00% 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Elected the Company's 19th Directors of the Board. Kao, Kuo-Lun, number of votes: 829,970,986 votes Ko, Chun-Ping. Representative of the Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., number of votes: 769,154,385 votes Yang, Huai-Kung, number of votes: 731,804,739 votes Chen, Jau-Shiuh, number of votes: 725,606,921 votes Kao, Kuo-Hsun, number of votes: 719,533,072 votes Huang, Shun-Jen, number of votes: 714,913,071 votes Chen, Chin-Yuan, number of votes: 708,631,349 votes Liao, Heng-Ning, number of votes: 701,962,286 votes Independent Directors: Hung, Lee-Jung, number of votes: 690,502,359 votes Chen, I-Heng, number of votes: 687,288,724 votes Lo, Li-Chun, number of votes: 685,854,282 votes Lu, Chun-Cheng, number of votes: 684,122,402 votes 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) To approve Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Approval votes: 767,636,919/96.35%；Disapproval votes: 354,373/0.04%； Abstention votes: 28,719,167/3.61%；Invalid votes: 0/ 0.00% (2) To approve obtaining the permission for medical devices vendor applied by the Company's biomedical branch office Approval votes: 767,654,237/96.35%；Disapproval votes: 343,277/0.04%； Abstention votes: 28,712,945 /3.61%；Invalid votes: 0/0.00% (3) To approve the conduction of capital reduction Approval votes: 767,416,314/96.32%；Disapproval votes: 580,276/0.07%； Abstention votes: 28,713,869/3.61%；Invalid votes: 0/0.00% (4) The Company proposed to spin off and transfer the Electronic Equipment, Electronic Materials BU to a newly established subsidiary and further proposed the spin-off plan. Approval votes: 767,543,195/96.34%；Disapproval votes: 457,501/0.06%； Abstention votes: 28,709,392 /3.60%；Invalid votes: 0/0.00% (5) In order to meet the requirement of the IPO to the newly established subsidiary,Eternal Precision Mechanics Co., Ltd.,("EPM") the Company may release the EPM's shares at once or in tranches and waive the right to participate in EPM's cash capital increase plan. Approval votes: 766,914,275 /96.26%；Disapproval votes: 1,077,329/0.14%； Abstention votes: 28,718,855 /3.60%；Invalid votes: 0/0.00% (6) To approve the release of non-competition restrictions for the 19th directors. Approval votes: 766,659,522/96.23%；Disapproval votes: 649,599/0.08%； Abstention votes: 29,401,338/3.69%；Invalid votes: 0/0.00% 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None