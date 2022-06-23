Eternal Materials : The 2022 Shareholders' meeting of the Company resolved to release the elected Directors from non-compete restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Representative: Ko,Chun-Ping 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The director of New E Materials Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the term of 19th Director of the Board 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by voting right of shareholders present at the shareholders' meeting Approval Votes: 766,659,522/96.23%; Against Votes: 649,599/0.08%; Abstention Votes: 29,401,338/ 3.69%; Void Votes: 0/0.00% 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:NA 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:NA 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:NA 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None