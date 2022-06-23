Eternal Materials : The 2022 Shareholders' meeting of the Company resolved to release the elected Directors from non-compete restrictions
06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:19:24
Subject
The 2022 Shareholders' meeting of the Company
resolved to release the elected Directors from non-compete
restrictions
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Representative:
Ko,Chun-Ping
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The director of New E Materials Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term of 19th Director of the Board
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved by voting right of shareholders present at the
shareholders' meeting
Approval Votes: 766,659,522/96.23%; Against Votes: 649,599/0.08%;
Abstention Votes: 29,401,338/ 3.69%; Void Votes: 0/0.00%
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
