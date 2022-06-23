Eternal Materials : The 5th Members of Remuneration Committee was appointed by the Company's Board

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Accountant of PwC Taiwan (2)Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University (3)CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Accountant of PwC Taiwan (2)Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University (3)CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired of Independent Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: Chen, I-Heng was elected the convener of 5th Remuneration Committee of the Company