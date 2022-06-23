Eternal Materials : To announce election of the term of 19th Chairman by the Board of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Kao, Kuo-Lun 4.Resume of the previous position holder:MBA, University of Southern California, the Chairman & CEO of the Company 5.Name of the new position holder:Kao, Kuo-Lun 6.Resume of the new position holder:MBA, University of Southern California, the Chairman & CEO of the Company 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):The Chairman tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:The Chairman elected by the new Board of the Company 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None