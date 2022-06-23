Eternal Materials : To announce election of the term of 19th Chairman by the Board of the Company
06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:19:06
Subject
To announce election of the term of 19th
Chairman by the Board of the Company
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/23
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kao, Kuo-Lun
4.Resume of the previous position holder:MBA, University of Southern
California, the Chairman & CEO of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:Kao, Kuo-Lun
6.Resume of the new position holder:MBA, University of Southern
California, the Chairman & CEO of the Company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):The Chairman tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:The Chairman elected by the new Board of the Company
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.