On behalf of an important subsidiary, Eternal (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends.
11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
Time of announcement
14:55:13
2021/11/04
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends:CNY 180,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:11 UTC.