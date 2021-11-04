Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1717   TW0001717007

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(1717)
  Report
On behalf of an important subsidiary, Eternal International(BVI) Co.,Ltd. to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends.

11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 14:54:53
Subject 
 On behalf of an important subsidiary,
Eternal International(BVI) Co.,Ltd. to announce
the board resolutions to distribute dividends.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends:CNY 162,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
On behalf of an important subsidiary,
Eternal International(BVI) Co.,Ltd. to announce
the board resolutions to distribute cash dividends
CNY 162,000,000.

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 50 214 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 332 M 1 627 M 1 628 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eternal Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,55 TWD
Average target price 41,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Managers and Directors
Kuo Lun Kao Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chin Kun Hsieh Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Chuan Chang Head-Finance
Li Jung Hung Independent Director
Yi Heng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.0.00%1 627
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.85%52 014
DOW INC.6.40%43 245
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.51%24 308
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.82.66%19 319
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.08%16 840