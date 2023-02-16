Eternit S A : 4Q22 Conference Call (Portuguese Only )

•
Evolução do faturamento deflacionado - ABRAMAT
8,1%
1,1% 1,5%
-0,2%
-3,1%
-7,0%
-13,5%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
*2022
Vendas Telha de Fibrocimento ( t )
Vendas de Sistemas Construtivos ( t )
5%
190.855 178.959 174.546 166.480 157.729 145.982 169.649 174.000
1T21
2T21
3T21
4T21
1T22
2T22
3T22
4T22
-9%
710.840
647.360
2021
2022
-23%
8%
15.766
17.004
3.382
4.700
4.825
4.553
4.105
4.638
3.708
2.859
Produção de Fibra de PP ( t )
-33%
-22%
12.263
9.511
Margem Bruta - Fibrocimento
2.989
3.159
3.192
2.923
2.463
2.867
2.222
1.959
39%
41%
37%
33%
29%
22%
20%
1T21
2T21
3T21
4T21
1T22
2T22
3T22
4T22
2022
