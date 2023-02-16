Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Eternit S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT S.A.

(ETER3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:50:27 2023-02-16 pm EST
10.78 BRL   -1.19%
03:19pEternit S A : 4Q22 Conference Call (Portuguese Only )
PU
02/15Eternit S A : Presentation 4Q22
PU
02/14Eternit S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eternit S A : 4Q22 Conference Call (Portuguese Only )

02/16/2023 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evolução do faturamento deflacionado - ABRAMAT

8,1%

1,1% 1,5%

-0,2%

-3,1%

-7,0%

-13,5%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

*2022

Vendas Telha de Fibrocimento ( t )

Vendas de Sistemas Construtivos ( t )

5%

190.855 178.959 174.546 166.480 157.729 145.982 169.649 174.000

1T21

2T21

3T21

4T21

1T22

2T22

3T22

4T22

-9%

710.840

647.360

2021

2022

-23%

8%

15.766

17.004

3.382

4.700

4.825

4.553

4.105

4.638

3.708

2.859

1T21

2T21

3T21

4T21

1T22

2T22

3T22

4T22

2021

2022

Produção de Fibra de PP ( t )

-33%

-22%

12.263

9.511

Margem Bruta - Fibrocimento

2.989

3.159

3.192

2.923

2.463

2.867

2.222

1.959

39%

41%

39%

37%

33%

29%

22%

20%

1T21

2T21

3T21

4T21

1T22

2T22

3T22

4T22

2021

2022

1T21

2T21

3T21

4T21

1T22

2T22

3T22

4T22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ETERNIT S.A.
03:19pEternit S A : 4Q22 Conference Call (Portuguese Only )
PU
02/15Eternit S A : Presentation 4Q22
PU
02/14Eternit S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Eternit S A : Release 4Q22
PU
02/02Eternit S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022ETERNIT S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Eternit S.A.(BOVESPA:ETER3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2022ETERNIT S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Eternit S A : 3Q22 Conference Call (Portuguese Only )
PU
2022Eternit S A : Release 3Q22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 123 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2021 269 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net cash 2021 174 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 674 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 647
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ETERNIT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eternit S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Chairman
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Raphael Manhães Martins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETERNIT S.A.2.99%129
CRH PLC20.61%35 568
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY11.62%25 977
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED2.77%24 904
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.13.26%23 768
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.27.22%13 767