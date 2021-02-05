Eternit S A : Change in the date of the 2021 Annual...

ETERNIT S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Change in the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting has changed to April 20, 2021.

The Company clarifies that it will disclose, at an opportune moment, other information related to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, February 5, 2021.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer