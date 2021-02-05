Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Eternit S.A.    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT S.A.

(ETER3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/04
12.96 BRL   -2.19%
12:44aETERNIT S A : Change in the date of the 2021 Annual...
PU
01/20ETERNIT S A : Expansion of fiber-cement production capacity
PU
01/06ETERNIT S A : Information about 2021 Annual Shareholders...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eternit S A : Change in the date of the 2021 Annual...

02/05/2021 | 06:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ETERNIT S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Change in the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting has changed to April 20, 2021.

The Company clarifies that it will disclose, at an opportune moment, other information related to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, February 5, 2021.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ETERNIT S.A.
12:44aETERNIT S A : Change in the date of the 2021 Annual...
PU
01/20ETERNIT S A : Expansion of fiber-cement production capacity
PU
01/06ETERNIT S A : Information about 2021 Annual Shareholders...
PU
2020ETERNIT S A : Installation of first pilot projects with...
PU
2020ETERNIT S A : Payment to qualified creditors of Class IV
PU
2020ETERNIT S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant
PU
2020ETERNIT S A : BoD Minute - Approval of 2Q20 Results and...
PU
2020ETERNIT S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.62964 new shares @ 2.34 BRL for 1 existing share
FA
2019ETERNIT : Reference Form 2019 (Portuguese only)
PU
2019ETERNIT : Credit of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 489 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net income 2019 -12,6 M -2,33 M -2,33 M
Net Debt 2019 165 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 670 M 124 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart ETERNIT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eternit S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Raphael Manhães Martins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT S.A.2.45%124
CRH PLC5.56%33 750
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED16.92%24 446
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY3.26%20 294
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC3.95%18 383
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG1.27%14 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ