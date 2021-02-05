Eternit S A : Change in the date of the 2021 Annual...

ETERNIT S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Change in the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting
Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, the date of the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting has changed to April 20, 2021.
The Company clarifies that it will disclose, at an opportune moment, other information related to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, in accordance with applicable laws.
São Paulo, February 5, 2021.
Vítor Mallmann
Investor Relations Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Eternit SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:43:01 UTC.