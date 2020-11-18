Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Eternit S.A.    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT S.A.

(ETER3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/17
11.35 BRL   +0.98%
04:35pETERNIT S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant
PU
08/11ETERNIT S A : BoD Minute - Approval of 2Q20 Results and...
PU
05/06ETERNIT S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.62964 new shares @ 2.34 BRL for 1 existing share
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eternit S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:35pm EST

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT

Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Eternit" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date the judicial auction was held for the sale of the Bathroom Chinaware Plant (CSC), and the winning bid was R$ 102,000,000.00. The proceeds from the auction will be used to pay Class III bankruptcy creditors, as established in the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan of the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the developments related to the subject- matter of this Material Fact notice, in accordance with the rules and timeframes established by applicable laws.

São Paulo, November 18, 2020.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 21:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ETERNIT S.A.
04:35pETERNIT S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant
PU
08/11ETERNIT S A : BoD Minute - Approval of 2Q20 Results and...
PU
05/06ETERNIT S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.62964 new shares @ 2.34 BRL for 1 existing share
FA
2019ETERNIT : Reference Form 2019 (Portuguese only)
PU
2019ETERNIT : Credit of Shares
PU
2019ETERNIT : Ratification of Capital Increase
PU
2019ETERNIT : Total value of subscribed unsubscribed...
PU
2019ETERNIT : End of period for exercise of the right to...
PU
2019ETERNIT : Deadline and procedures for subscribing to...
PU
2019ETERNIT : End of period for exercising preemptive...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 489 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2019 -12,6 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net Debt 2019 165 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 586 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ETERNIT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eternit S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Raphael Manhães Martins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT S.A.166.43%109
CRH PLC-5.44%31 412
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED21.33%19 036
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-2.40%18 617
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-3.69%16 772
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-7.73%14 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ