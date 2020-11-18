Eternit S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81
COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
MATERIAL FACT
Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant
Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Eternit" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date the judicial auction was held for the sale of the Bathroom Chinaware Plant (CSC), and the winning bid was R$ 102,000,000.00. The proceeds from the auction will be used to pay Class III bankruptcy creditors, as established in the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan of the Company.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the developments related to the subject- matter of this Material Fact notice, in accordance with the rules and timeframes established by applicable laws.
São Paulo, November 18, 2020.
Vítor Mallmann
Investor Relations Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Eternit SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 21:34:00 UTC