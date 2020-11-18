Eternit S A : Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT

Divestment of Bathroom Chinaware Plant

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Eternit" or "Company") in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date the judicial auction was held for the sale of the Bathroom Chinaware Plant (CSC), and the winning bid was R$ 102,000,000.00. The proceeds from the auction will be used to pay Class III bankruptcy creditors, as established in the Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan of the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the developments related to the subject- matter of this Material Fact notice, in accordance with the rules and timeframes established by applicable laws.

São Paulo, November 18, 2020.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer