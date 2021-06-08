Eternit S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

Valor total do terceiro rateio de sobras e homologação do aumento de capital
A Eternit S.A. - em Recuperação Judicial (B3: ETER3, "Companhia" ou "Eternit"), em continuidade ao aviso publicado em 19 de março de 2021, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral (i) o valor subscrito no período de subscrição do terceiro rateio de sobras; (ii) a efetiva quantidade e valores subscritos com a operação; e (iii) a respectiva homologação do aumento de capital.
Valor Subscrito no Período de Subscrição do Terceiro Rateio de Sobras: durante o período de subscrição de sobras que se encerrou em 28/05/2021, inclusive, foram subscritas 25.489 ações ordinárias pelo preço de emissão de R$ 10,89 cada, com valor total subscrito de R$ 277.575,21.
Valor de Ações Subscritas por Acionistas: o número de ações subscritas no período supracitado, somado ao número de ações anteriormente subscritas quando do direito de preferência, primeiro rateio de sobras e segundo rateio de sobras pelos acionistas, totalizou 10.099.570 ações ordinárias subscritas, com valor total subscrito de R$ 109.984.317,30.
Sobras Subscritas por Créditos: tendo em vista o resultado final do aumento de capital, as sobras de ações não subscritas em moeda corrente nacional pelos acionistas da Companhia no exercício do Direito de Preferência e Sobras, foram subscritas pela CONFIBRA HOLDING S.A. ("Confibra"), 1.450 ações ordinárias, ao preço de R$ 10,89 por ação, em observância ao crédito decorrente do processo de aquisição da CONFIBRA INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA., totalizando R$ 15.790,50, nos exatos termos do Fato Relevante divulgado pela Companhia em 29/03/2021 ("Aquisição")
Resultado Final do Aumento de Capital: após apuração dos resultados sobre as ações subscritas no período de preferência e nos períodos das sobras (primeiro,
segundo e terceiro rateio), bem como das ações subscritas por créditos, o resultado final do Aumento de Capital compreendeu a subscrição privada de 10.101.020 ações ordinárias, ao preço de emissão de R$ 10,89 por ação, totalizando o montante de R$ 110.000.107,80 (cento e dez milhões, cento e sete reais e oitenta centavos).
Homologação do Aumento de Capital: o Conselho de Administração homologou o Aumento de Capital em 08 de junho de 2021.
Crédito das ações: As ações emitidas serão creditadas em até 5 dias úteis após a homologação do Aumento de Capital pelo Conselho de Administração, realizada na presente data.
Eventuais dúvidas e/ou esclarecimentos relacionados ao objeto deste aviso poderão ser direcionadas para o seguinte endereço eletrônico: ri@eternit.com.br.
São Paulo, 08 de junho de 2021.
Vítor Mallmann
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
ETERNIT S.A.- UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Total amount of third apportionment of unsubscribed shares and ratification of
capital increase
Eternit S.A. - under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company" or "Eternit"), complementing the notice published on March 19, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market (i) the amount subscribed to during the period for subscribing to the third apportionment of unsubscribed shares; (ii) the actual number and amount subscribed to in the operation; and (ii) the respective ratification of the capital increase.
Amount Subscribed to during the Period for Subscribing to the Third Apportionment of Unsubscribed Shares:during the period for subscribing to the unsubscribed shares, which ended on May 28, 2021, inclusive, 25,489 common shares were subscribed to at the issue price of R$10.89 each, for a total subscribed amount of R$ 277,575.21.
Number of Shares Subscribed to by Shareholders:the number of shares subscribed to during theabove-mentionedperiod plus the number of shares previously subscribed to through the exercise of preemptive rights in the first and second apportionment of unsubscribed shares by shareholders totaled 10,099,570 common shares subscribed, for a total subscribed amount of R$ 109,984,317.30.
Unsubscribed Shares Subscribed to via Credits:Considering the final result of the capital increase, the unsubscribed shares not subscribed to in national currency by the Company shareholders by exercising their Preemptive Rights to Unsubscribed Shares, 1,450 common shares were subscribed to by CONFIBRA HOLDING S.A. ("Confibra") at the price of R$10.89 each, via credit resulting from the acquisition of CONFIBRA INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA., totaled R$ 15,790.50 as per the terms in the Material Fact notice disclosed by the Company on March 29, 2021 ("Acquisition").
Final Result of Capital Increase: After calculating the results of the shares subscribed to during the period for exercising preemptive rights and during the period of unsubscribed shares (first, second and third apportionments), as well as shares subscribed to via credits, the final result of the Capital Increase entailed the private subscription to 10,101,020 common shares at the issue price of R$10.89 each, totaling one hundred ten million, one hundred seven reais and eighty centavos (R$110,000,107.80).
Ratification of Capital Increase: The Board of Directors holded a meeting to ratify the Capital Increase on June 08, 2021.
Credit of shares: The shares issued will be credited within five business days after the ratification of the Capital Increase by the Board of Directors announced on the present date.
Questions and/or requests for clarifications on the subject of this notice may be sent to ri@eternit.com.br