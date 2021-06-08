Eternit S A : Fato Relevante

Log in
ETERNIT S.A. - EM RECUPERAÇÃO JUDICIAL

C.N.P.J. nº 61.092.037/0001-81

NIRE 35.300.013.344

FATO RELEVANTE

Homologação do Aumento de Capital

A Eternit S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial (B3: ETER3, "Companhia"), em cumprimento à Instrução CVM 358/2002 e em continuidade ao Aviso aos Acionistas publicado em 08/06/2021 vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, nesta data, o Conselho de Administração aprovou, dentro do limite do capital autorizado estabelecido no art. 5º do Estatuto Social da Companhia, a homologação do Aumento de Capital Social aprovado na reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 19/03/2021, que resultou, na emissão de 10.101.020 ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal, totalizando um aumento no montante de R$ 110.000.107,80.

As novas ações terão as mesmas características e condições e gozarão dos mesmos direitos e vantagens estatutariamente atribuídos atualmente e no futuro às ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia e participarão integralmente dos dividendos e juros sobre capital próprio que vierem a ser aprovados pela Companhia.

Em decorrência da homologação do Aumento de Capital, o capital social da Companhia passará a ser de R$ 495.536.792,32, representado por 61.776.575 ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal, devendo o Estatuto Social da Companhia ser alterado quando da próxima Assembleia Geral.

Capital Social

Ações

R$

51.675.555

385.536.684,52

Aumento

10.101.020

110.000.107,80

Capital Social Final

61.776.575

495.536.792,32

As novas ações serão emitidas e creditadas em até 5 dias úteis a contar da presente data.

Eventuais dúvidas e/ou esclarecimentos relacionados ao objeto deste Fato Relevante poderão ser direcionadas para o seguinte endereço eletrônico: ri@eternit.com.br.

São Paulo, 08 de junho de 2021.

Vítor Mallmann

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT

Ratification of Capital Increase

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 and continuing the Notice to Shareholders published on June 8, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date the Board of Directors approved, within the authorized capital established in article 5 of the Bylaws of the Company, the ratification of the Capital Increase approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 19, 2021, which resulted in the issue of 10,101,020 registered common shares with no par value, for a total increase of R$110,000,107.80.

The new shares will have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights and benefits established in the Bylaws, currently and in the future, for the common shares issued by the Company and will be fully entitled to dividends and interest on equity that may be approved by the Company.

Due to the ratification of the Capital Increase, the Company's capital stock is now R$495,536,792.32, divided into 61,776,575 registered common shares with no par value, thereby requiring the amendment of the Bylaws of the Company at the next Shareholders Meeting.

Capital Stock

Shares

R$

51,675,555

385,536,684.52

Increase

10,101,020

110,000,107.80

Final Capital Stock

61,776,575

495,536,792.32

The new shares will be issued and credited within five business days from this date.

Questions and/or requests for clarifications on the subject of this Material Fact notice can be sent to ri@eternit.com.br.

São Paulo, June 8, 2021.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

Financials
Sales 2020 683 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2020 159 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net cash 2020 5,61 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 489 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 393
Free-Float 103%
