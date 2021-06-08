Eternit S A : Fato Relevante

A Eternit S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial (B3: ETER3, "Companhia"), em cumprimento à Instrução CVM 358/2002 e em continuidade ao Aviso aos Acionistas publicado em 08/06/2021 vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, nesta data, o Conselho de Administração aprovou, dentro do limite do capital autorizado estabelecido no art. 5º do Estatuto Social da Companhia, a homologação do Aumento de Capital Social aprovado na reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 19/03/2021, que resultou, na emissão de 10.101.020 ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal, totalizando um aumento no montante de R$ 110.000.107,80.

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 61.092.037/0001-81

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT

Ratification of Capital Increase

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 and continuing the Notice to Shareholders published on June 8, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date the Board of Directors approved, within the authorized capital established in article 5 of the Bylaws of the Company, the ratification of the Capital Increase approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 19, 2021, which resulted in the issue of 10,101,020 registered common shares with no par value, for a total increase of R$110,000,107.80.

The new shares will have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights and benefits established in the Bylaws, currently and in the future, for the common shares issued by the Company and will be fully entitled to dividends and interest on equity that may be approved by the Company.

Due to the ratification of the Capital Increase, the Company's capital stock is now R$495,536,792.32, divided into 61,776,575 registered common shares with no par value, thereby requiring the amendment of the Bylaws of the Company at the next Shareholders Meeting.

Capital Stock Shares R$ 51,675,555 385,536,684.52 Increase 10,101,020 110,000,107.80 Final Capital Stock 61,776,575 495,536,792.32

The new shares will be issued and credited within five business days from this date.

Questions and/or requests for clarifications on the subject of this Material Fact notice can be sent to ri@eternit.com.br.

São Paulo, June 8, 2021.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer