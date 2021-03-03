Eternity Investment : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ETERNITY INVESTMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 764)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF LISTED SECURITIES

THE DISPOSAL

The Board announced that Eternity Finance disposed of 64,130,000 shares in Huayi Tencent at an aggregate consideration of HK$32,525,000 (excluding transaction costs) through a series of trades executed on the Exchange on 3 March 2021. The average selling price (excluding transaction costs) of each share in Huayi Tencent is approximately HK$0.5072.

Given that the Disposal is made on the Exchange at the prevailing market prices, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Disposal is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

THE PREVIOUS DISPOSAL

During the period from 19 May 2020 to 2 March 2021, Eternity Finance disposed of an aggregate of 401,680,000 shares in Huayi Tencent at an aggregate consideration of HK$115,612,000 (excluding transaction costs) on the Exchange at the then prevailing market prices. The aggregate consideration from the Previous Disposal was used as general working capital of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the Disposal takes place within a 12-month period from the date of the Previous Disposal, the Disposal is required to aggregate with the Previous Disposal in accordance with Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules for the purpose of transaction classification set out in Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules.

As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal and the Previous Disposal when aggregated is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal and the Previous Disposal constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is only subject to the announcement requirement of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following words and expressions shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings when used herein:

"Board" the board of Directors "Company" Eternity Investment Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Exchange under stock code: 764 "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Disposal" the disposal of 64,130,000 shares in Huayi Tencent by Eternity Finance at an aggregate consideration of HK$32,525,000 (excluding transaction costs) through a series of trades executed on the Exchange on 3 March 2021 "Eternity Finance" Eternity Finance Group Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Huayi Tencent" Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Exchange under stock code: 419 "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Exchange "Previous Disposal" the disposal of an aggregate of 401,680,000 shares in Huayi Tencent by Eternity Finance at an aggregate consideration of HK$115,612,000 (excluding transaction costs) on the Exchange at the then prevailing market prices during the period from 19 May 2020 to 2 March 2021, details of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 2 March 2021

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

By Order of the Board Eternity Investment Limited

Lei Hong Wai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lei Hong Wai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Wai Elton, Mr. Chan Kin Wah Billy and Mr. Cheung Kwok Fan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wan Shing Chi, Mr. Ng Heung Yan and

Mr. Wong Tak Chuen.