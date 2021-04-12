Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Eternity Technology Holdings Limited    1725   KYG3207A1058

ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1725)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/09
2.7 HKD   -16.92%
03:15aETERNITY TECHNOLOGY  : Trading halt
PU
02:17aETERNITY TECHNOLOGY  : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eternity Technology : TRADING HALT

04/12/2021 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Eternity Technology Holdings Limited

恒 達 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1725)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Eternity Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 2:09 p.m. on 12 April 2021 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Merges which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Eternity Technology Holdings Limited

Ma Fujun

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ma Fujun (Chairman)

Mr. Wu Chi-luen

Ms. Chen Xiaoyuan

Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis

Mr. Cheng Bin

Mr. Chow Kit Ting

Disclaimer

Eternity Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:15aETERNITY TECHNOLOGY  : Trading halt
PU
02:17aETERNITY TECHNOLOGY  : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 548 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
Net income 2020 17,3 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net cash 2020 154 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 682 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eternity Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fu Jun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Kik Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Luen Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Ting Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Yuan Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED107.69%104
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%556 094
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.30%357 120
INTEL CORPORATION37.01%277 978
BROADCOM INC.10.79%198 063
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.07%180 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ