Eternity Technology : TRADING HALT

Eternity Technology Holdings Limited

恒 達 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1725)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Eternity Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 2:09 p.m. on 12 April 2021 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Merges which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Eternity Technology Holdings Limited

Ma Fujun

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 April 2021

