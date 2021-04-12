Eternity Technology : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Eternity Technology Holdings Limited
恒 達 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1725)
TRADING HALT
At the request of Eternity Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 2:09 p.m. on 12 April 2021 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Merges which constitutes inside information of the Company.
By order of the Board
Eternity Technology Holdings Limited
Ma Fujun
Chairman & Executive Director
Hong Kong, 12 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:
|
Executive Directors
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Mr. Ma Fujun (Chairman)
|
Mr. Wu Chi-luen
|
Ms. Chen Xiaoyuan
|
Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis
|
Mr. Cheng Bin
|
Mr. Chow Kit Ting
