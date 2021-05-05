FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 2 JUNE 2021 AT 11:20 A.M. (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF) 05/05/2021 | 04:37am EDT Send by mail :

Eternity Technology Holdings Limited 恒 達 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1725) FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 2 JUNE 2021 AT 11:20 A.M. (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF) I/We1 of being the registered holder(s) of2_ shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Eternity Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company, or of as my/our proxy to attend for me/us the Meeting to be held at ProTop Financial Press Limited ,Level 22, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (or immediately after the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same date) (or at any adjournment thereof) and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below. Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those stated in the notice convening the Meeting. SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR4 AGAINST4 To approve the Proposed Change of Company Name and to authorise the Director(s) to do all things necessary for implementation of the aforesaid. Dated: Signature5: Notes: Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, please strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. The instrument appointing proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, if the appointor being a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person (who must be an individual) as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint more than proxy to attend on the same occasion. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall deposited at the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjourned meeting or poll (as the case may be) at which the person named in such instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of any instrument of appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or at any adjourned meeting or poll concerned and, in such event, the instrument appointing the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said person so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT Your supply of your and your or your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing to the Company/Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Eternity Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:36:03 UTC.

