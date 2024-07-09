Financial Assets designated at fair value through 219,381,263 203,619,997 profit or loss Derivative financial assets nil nil Non-financial assets if material to the Nil Nil entity's business Financial Liabilities designated at fair 220,139,057 202,975,967 value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Nil Nil

What are the key risks that are specific to the issuer?

The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities as asset-backed securities and has no assets other than those attributable to the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. The amounts that a Security Holder could receive following a claim against the Issuer are, therefore, limited to the proceeds of realisation of the secured property applicable to such Security Holder's class of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and as the Issuer is a special purpose vehicle formed only for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities, and as the Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities are not guaranteed by any other person, the Issuer would have no further assets against which the Security Holder could claim. In the event that the secured property is insufficient to cover the amount payable to the Security Holder, the Security Holder would suffer a loss.

Although Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are secured by Commodity Contracts and collateral, the value of such Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and the ability of the Issuer to pay any redemption amounts remains partly dependent on the receipt of amounts due from MLI and CGML under the Facility Agreements, the Security Agreements and the Control Agreements or, as the case may be, on the receipt of amounts due from BAC in respect of the obligations and liabilities of MLI pursuant to the BAC Guarantee or on the receipt of amounts due from CGMH in respect of the obligations and liabilities of CGML pursuant to the Citigroup Guarantee. No holder has any direct rights of enforcement against any such person.

There can be no assurance that MLI, CGML or any other entity will be able to fulfil their payment obligations under the relevant Commodity Contracts, Facility Agreement, BAC Guarantee, Citigroup Guarantee, Security Agreement or Control Agreement. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the Issuer will be able to redeem Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities at their redemption price which could lead to an investor receiving less than the redemption price upon redemption of their Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities.

Section C - Key information on the Securities