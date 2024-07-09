FINAL TERMS

Dated 8 July 2024

WISDOMTREE HEDGED COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED (formerly known as ETFS Hedged Commodity Securities Limited)

LEI: 21380027D6CN9S37B135

(Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as

amended)

with registered number 109413)

(the "Issuer")

Programme for the Issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities

Issue of

4000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged Securities

(the "Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities")

These Final Terms (as referred to in the base prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated 2 October 2023 in relation to the above Programme) relate to the issue of the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities referred to above. The Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities have the terms provided for in the trust instrument dated 23 February 2012 as amended and as supplemented by trust instruments supplemental thereto between the Issuer and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. as trustee constituting the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Prospectus.

These Final Terms have been prepared for the purpose of (1) filing with a competent authority (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation) for the purpose of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and (2) the Prospectus Regulation Rules and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus and any supplement, which are published in accordance with Article 21 of the Prospectus Regulation and Rule PRR3.2 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules on the website of the Issuer: https://www.wisdomtree.eu. In order to get the full information both the Prospectus (and any supplement) and these Final Terms must be read in conjunction. A summary of the individual issue is annexed to these Final Terms.

The particulars in relation to this issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are as follows:

Issue Date:

9 July 2024

Class:

WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged

Creation Price:

8.0623485 GBP

ISIN:

JE00B63MJ075

Aggregate Number of

4000

Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities to

which these Final Terms

apply:

Estimated net proceeds of

GBP32,249.39

issue of the Currency-

Hedged Commodity

Securities to which these

Final Terms apply:

Maximum number/amount

The aggregate number of securities of the class being

of Currency-Hedged

issued pursuant to these final terms (including those issued

Commodity Securities that

pursuant to these final terms) may not exceed

may be issued of the class

1,000,000,000 unless increased by the issuer in accordance

being issued pursuant to

with the Trust Instrument.

these Final Terms:

Exchanges on which

London Stock Exchange

Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities are

* Please note that admission to the UK Official List and to trading on the Main

admitted to trading:

Market of the London Stock Exchange are not offers or admission to trading

made under the Prospectus Regulation but are such offers and admission to

trading for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY

Section A - Introduction and warnings

1.

Name

of

WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged

Security:

2.

Issuer

Ordnance House

Contact

31 Pier Road

Details:

St. Helier

Jersey JE4 8PW

Channel Islands

Tel: +44 1534 825200

https://www.wisdomtree.com

LEI: 21380027D6CN9S37B135

3.

Competent

For UK: FCA,

Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority

12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN

Phone: +44 20 7066 1000

For EU: CBI

Central Bank of Ireland

PO Box 559

New Wapping Street

Dublin 1.

Phone: +353 1 2246000

4.

Warnings:

This summary should be read as an introduction and in

conjunction to the base prospectus of WisdomTree Hedged

Commodity Securities Limited (the "Issuer") relating to the

programme for the issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity

Securities dated 2 October 2023 (the "Prospectus").

Any decision to invest in the Currency-Hedged Commodity

Securities should be based on consideration of the

Prospectus as a whole by the investor.

Where a claim relating to the information contained in the

Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor

might, under the national legislation of the member states,

have to bear the costs of translating the Prospectus before

the legal proceedings are initiated.

Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have

tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but

only if the summary is misleading, inaccurate or

inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the

Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with

the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order

to aid investors when considering whether to invest in the

Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities.

Section B - Key information on the Issuer

Who is the issuer of the securities?

1.

Domicile/Legal

The Issuer is a public company incorporated and registered in

Form/Country

Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with

of

registered number 109413.

Incorporation:

2.

Principal

The principal activity of the Issuer is issuing several classes of debt

Activities

security backed by derivative contracts linked to commodity indices

which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to the daily

changes in such commodity indices. Pursuant to this Prospectus,

the Issuer is issuing debt securities (the "Currency- Hedged

Commodity Securities") which (before fees and expenses)

provide exposure to movements in specified commodity indices

calculated and published by Bloomberg L.P. and/or Bloomberg

Finance L.P. and/or an affiliate of either

of them (together

"Bloomberg") (the "Bloomberg Commodity Indices" and each a

"Bloomberg Commodity Index"). The Bloomberg Commodity

Indices track movements in the price of individual commodity

futures contracts or baskets of commodity futures contracts for

which the effects of foreign exchange risks are hedged. Prior to and

including 30 June 2014, the Bloomberg Commodity Indices were

calculated and published by CME Group Index Services LLC in

conjunction with UBS Securities LLC and were known as the Dow

Jones - UBS Commodity IndicesSM. The Issuer has established a

programme under which different classes of Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities may be issued from time to time.

3.

Major

The shares in the Issuer are held entirely by WisdomTree Holdings

shareholders

(Jersey) Limited ("HoldCo"), a holding company incorporated in

Jersey. The shares in HoldCo are ultimately owned by WisdomTree, Inc.

The Issuer is neither directly or indirectly owned or controlled by any

other party to the programme.

4.

Key managing

Chris Foulds

directors

Bryan Governey

Steven Ross

Peter M. Ziemba

5.

Statutory

Ernst & Young LLP

auditors

Liberation House

Castle Street

St Helier

Jersey JE1 1EY

Channel Islands

What is the key financial information regarding the issuer?

Income statement for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

USD

USD

Net Profit or loss

-1,401,824

-2,770,262

Balance sheet for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

USD

USD

Total assets

219,381,263

203,619,997

Total liabilities

220,139,057

202,975,967

Financial Assets designated at fair value through

219,381,263

203,619,997

profit or loss

Derivative financial assets

nil

nil

Non-financial assets if material to the

Nil

Nil

entity's business

Financial Liabilities designated at fair

220,139,057

202,975,967

value through profit or loss

Derivative financial liabilities

Nil

Nil

What are the key risks that are specific to the issuer?

The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities as asset-backed securities and has no assets other than those attributable to the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. The amounts that a Security Holder could receive following a claim against the Issuer are, therefore, limited to the proceeds of realisation of the secured property applicable to such Security Holder's class of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and as the Issuer is a special purpose vehicle formed only for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities, and as the Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities are not guaranteed by any other person, the Issuer would have no further assets against which the Security Holder could claim. In the event that the secured property is insufficient to cover the amount payable to the Security Holder, the Security Holder would suffer a loss.

Although Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are secured by Commodity Contracts and collateral, the value of such Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and the ability of the Issuer to pay any redemption amounts remains partly dependent on the receipt of amounts due from MLI and CGML under the Facility Agreements, the Security Agreements and the Control Agreements or, as the case may be, on the receipt of amounts due from BAC in respect of the obligations and liabilities of MLI pursuant to the BAC Guarantee or on the receipt of amounts due from CGMH in respect of the obligations and liabilities of CGML pursuant to the Citigroup Guarantee. No holder has any direct rights of enforcement against any such person.

There can be no assurance that MLI, CGML or any other entity will be able to fulfil their payment obligations under the relevant Commodity Contracts, Facility Agreement, BAC Guarantee, Citigroup Guarantee, Security Agreement or Control Agreement. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the Issuer will be able to redeem Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities at their redemption price which could lead to an investor receiving less than the redemption price upon redemption of their Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities.

Section C - Key information on the Securities

What are the main features of the securities?

1.

Offer Price

8.0623485 GBP

2.

The Index

Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Pound Sterling Hedged

Daily Total Return

3.

Currency

The following Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities being

issued pursuant to the Final Terms are denominated in GBP

4.

Minimum denomination

1 GBP

5.

Restrictions on transfer

Not applicable; the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are

freely transferable.

6.

Rights

A Currency-Hedged Commodity Security entitles an

Authorised Participant to require the redemption of the security

by the Issuer and to receive the higher of (i) the minimum

denomination for that class of Currency-Hedged Commodity

Security (known as the "Principal Amount"), and (ii) the price

of that class of Currency-Hedged Commodity Security on the

applicable day determined using the Formula set out and

described in C.15.

Generally only Authorised Participants will deal directly with

the Issuer in redeeming Currency-Hedged Commodity

Securities. In circumstances where there are no Authorised

Participants, or as the Issuer may in its sole discretion

determine, Security Holders who are not Authorised

Participants may require the Issuer to redeem their securities

directly.

Limited Recourse

The obligations of the Issuer in respect of each class of

Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities are secured by a

charge in favour of the Trustee and an assignment to the

Trustee by way of security of the Issuer's rights in so far as

they relate to that class. The Trustee and the Security Holders

of any class of Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities shall

have recourse only to the sums derived from the assets

relating to that class. If the net proceeds are insufficient for the

Issuer to make all payments due, the Trustee or any other

person acting on behalf of the Trustee, will not be entitled to

take any further steps against the Issuer and no debt shall be

owed by the Issuer in respect of such further sum.

Priority of Payments

All moneys received by the Trustee upon realisation of the

assets relevant to a particular class of Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities will be held on trust by the Trustee and

applied in the following order:

Payments due to the Trustee (and persons appointed

by the Trustee) and payments due to any receiver and

the costs of realisation of the security;

Payments or performance of all amounts due and

unpaid and all obligations due in respect of Currency-

Hedged Commodity Securities of that class; and

  • In payment of the balance (if any) to the Issuer.

Issue specific summary:

The Principal Amount and class of each of the Currency-

Hedged Commodity Securities being issued pursuant to the

Final Terms is as follows:

Class of

Currency-

WisdomTree Industrial

Hedged

Commodity

Metals - GBP Daily

Securities:

Hedged

Principal Amount:

GBP 1

Where will the securities be traded?

7.

Application has been made for the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities being issued pursuant to the Final Terms to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, which is part of its Regulated Market for listed securities (being securities admitted to the Official List).

What are the key risks that are specific to the securities?

The Commodity Indices incorporate a daily adjustment to reflect movements in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the relevant currency which is made by rebalancing the hedge position on a daily basis. Such adjustment does not reflect a pure currency hedge as investors will still be exposed to exchange rate movements that on intra-day change in the value of the corresponding unhedged commodity index.

In the event of realisation of collateral from a Commodity Contract Counterparty, the value of the assets realised (whether realised from the securities intermediary or any such depositories, banks or other financial institutions instructed by the securities intermediary) may be less than required to meet the redemption amount due to Security Holders. Any realization of the collateral may take time and a Security Holder could experience delays in receiving amounts due to them. A Security Holder may also suffer a loss if the assets realised are less than the redemption amount due.

Commodity prices can be volatile and therefore the value of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may fluctuate widely.

During situations where the cost of futures contracts for delivery on dates further in the future is higher than those for delivery closer in time, the value of the corresponding Bloomberg Commodity Index will decrease over time unless the spot price increases by the same rate as the rate of the variation in the price of the futures contract. The rate of variation could be quite significant and last for an indeterminate period of time, reducing the value the Bloomberg Commodity Index and therefore the price of any Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities linked to that Bloomberg Commodity Index.

There may be days where disruption in the underlying commodity markets means that one or more classes of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are unable to be priced

on that day. This will cause a delay in the application or redemption process which could adversely affect potential or existing investors.

Past performance is not an indication of expected performance and the investment performance of a Currency-Hedged Commodity Security could be volatile. Consequently, investors in Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may lose the value of their entire investment or part of it.

Section D - Key information on the offer of securities to the public and/or the admission to trading on a regulated market

1.

Under which conditions and timetable can I invest

in this security?

Terms and conditions of the offer

The Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are being made available by the Issuer for subscription only to Authorised Participants who have submitted a valid application and will only be issued once the subscription price has been paid to the relevant Commodity Contract Counterparty. Any applications for Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities made by 2.30 p.m. London time on a business day will generally enable the Authorised Participant to be registered as the holder of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities within two business days.

Expenses

The Issuer charges the following costs to investors:

To Authorised Participants only:

  • the Issuer charges a fee of 0.04% per application or redemption carried out directly with the Issuer;

To all Security Holders:

  • a management fee of 0.49 per cent. per annum based on the value of all Euro and Sterling denominated Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities outstanding and a management fee of 0.69 per cent. per annum based on the value of all Australian Dollar denominated Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities outstanding;
  • a licence allowance of 0.05 per cent. per annum (based on the aggregate daily price of all fully paid Commodity Contracts outstanding at that time) to be used to pay the fee of Bloomberg; and
  • a fee payable to the Commodity Contract Counterparties, comprised of a commodity hedging cost and an FX daily hedging cost,

each charged by way of application of the Capital Adjustment.

No other costs will be charged to investors by the Issuer.

If an investor purchases Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities from a financial intermediary, the Issuer estimates that the expenses charged by an authorised offeror in connection with the sale of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities to an investor will be 0.15 per cent. of the value of the Currency- Hedged

Commodity Securities sold to such investor.

Issue specific summary:

Application Fee

0.04%

Redemption Fee

0.04%

Capital Adjustment 0.0001051

Management Fee

0.49%

Licence Allowance

0.05%

Commodity hedging cost

0.45%

FX daily hedging cost 0.20%

2.

Descrip-

Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities can be bought or sold

tion of

the

for cash on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and/or

flow

of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (being the stock exchanges on

funds

which the securities are admitted to trading) or in private off-

exchange transactions. Details of the exchanges on which a

particular class of security can be traded are set out in a

document entitled "Final Terms", prepared by the Issuer each

time that securities are issued. Market makers provide liquidity

on those stock exchanges and for those transactions but only

Authorised Participants can apply directly to the Issuer for the

issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. The Issuer

has entered into Authorised Participant Agreements and has

agreed with Authorised Participants to issue Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities to those Authorised Participants on an

on- going basis. An Authorised Participant may sell the

Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities on an exchange or in

an off-exchange transaction or may hold the securities

themselves.

Upon issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities, an

Authorised Participant must deliver an amount of cash to the

Commodity Contract Counterparty equal to the price of the

Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities to be issued in

exchange for which the Issuer issues the Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities and delivers them to the Authorised

Participant via CREST.

Upon redemption of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities by

an Authorised Participant (and in certain limited circumstances,

other Security Holders), the Commodity Contract Counterparty

must deliver an amount of cash to the relevant Authorised

Participant equal to the price of the Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities to be redeemed in return for delivery by

the redeeming Security Holder of the Currency-Hedged

Commodity Securities.

3.

Why is this

The principal activity of the Issuer is issuing several classes of

prospectus

debt security backed by derivative contracts linked to commodity

being

indices which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to

produced?

the daily changes in such commodity indices. Pursuant to this

Prospectus, the Issuer is issuing debt securities (the "Currency-

Hedged Commodity Securities") which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to movements in specified commodity indices calculated and published by Bloomberg L.P. and/or Bloomberg Finance L.P. and/or an affiliate of either of them (together "Bloomberg") (the "Bloomberg Commodity Indices" and each a "Bloomberg Commodity Index"). The Bloomberg Commodity Indices track movements in the price of individual commodity futures contracts or baskets of commodity futures contracts for which the effects of foreign exchange risks are hedged. Prior to and including 30 June 2014, the Bloomberg Commodity Indices were calculated and published by CME Group Index Services LLC in conjunction with UBS Securities LLC and were known as the Dow Jones - UBS Commodity

IndicesSM. The Issuer has established a programme under which different classes of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may be issued from time to time.

