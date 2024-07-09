FINAL TERMS
Dated 8 July 2024
WISDOMTREE HEDGED COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED (formerly known as ETFS Hedged Commodity Securities Limited)
LEI: 21380027D6CN9S37B135
(Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as
amended)
with registered number 109413)
(the "Issuer")
Programme for the Issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities
Issue of
4000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged Securities
(the "Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities")
These Final Terms (as referred to in the base prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated 2 October 2023 in relation to the above Programme) relate to the issue of the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities referred to above. The Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities have the terms provided for in the trust instrument dated 23 February 2012 as amended and as supplemented by trust instruments supplemental thereto between the Issuer and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. as trustee constituting the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Prospectus.
These Final Terms have been prepared for the purpose of (1) filing with a competent authority (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation) for the purpose of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and (2) the Prospectus Regulation Rules and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus and any supplement, which are published in accordance with Article 21 of the Prospectus Regulation and Rule PRR3.2 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules on the website of the Issuer: https://www.wisdomtree.eu. In order to get the full information both the Prospectus (and any supplement) and these Final Terms must be read in conjunction. A summary of the individual issue is annexed to these Final Terms.
The particulars in relation to this issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are as follows:
Issue Date:
9 July 2024
Class:
WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged
Creation Price:
8.0623485 GBP
ISIN:
JE00B63MJ075
Aggregate Number of
4000
Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities to
which these Final Terms
apply:
Estimated net proceeds of
GBP32,249.39
issue of the Currency-
Hedged Commodity
Securities to which these
Final Terms apply:
Maximum number/amount
The aggregate number of securities of the class being
of Currency-Hedged
issued pursuant to these final terms (including those issued
Commodity Securities that
pursuant to these final terms) may not exceed
may be issued of the class
1,000,000,000 unless increased by the issuer in accordance
being issued pursuant to
with the Trust Instrument.
these Final Terms:
Exchanges on which
London Stock Exchange
Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities are
* Please note that admission to the UK Official List and to trading on the Main
admitted to trading:
Market of the London Stock Exchange are not offers or admission to trading
made under the Prospectus Regulation but are such offers and admission to
trading for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation.
ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY
Section A - Introduction and warnings
1.
Name
of
WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged
Security:
2.
Issuer
Ordnance House
Contact
31 Pier Road
Details:
St. Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
Tel: +44 1534 825200
https://www.wisdomtree.com
LEI: 21380027D6CN9S37B135
3.
Competent
For UK: FCA,
Authority:
Financial Conduct Authority
12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN
Phone: +44 20 7066 1000
For EU: CBI
Central Bank of Ireland
PO Box 559
New Wapping Street
Dublin 1.
Phone: +353 1 2246000
4.
Warnings:
•
This summary should be read as an introduction and in
conjunction to the base prospectus of WisdomTree Hedged
Commodity Securities Limited (the "Issuer") relating to the
programme for the issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity
Securities dated 2 October 2023 (the "Prospectus").
•
Any decision to invest in the Currency-Hedged Commodity
Securities should be based on consideration of the
Prospectus as a whole by the investor.
•
Where a claim relating to the information contained in the
Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor
might, under the national legislation of the member states,
have to bear the costs of translating the Prospectus before
the legal proceedings are initiated.
•
Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have
tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but
only if the summary is misleading, inaccurate or
inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the
Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with
the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order
to aid investors when considering whether to invest in the
Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities.
Section B - Key information on the Issuer
Who is the issuer of the securities?
1.
Domicile/Legal
The Issuer is a public company incorporated and registered in
Form/Country
Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with
of
registered number 109413.
Incorporation:
2.
Principal
The principal activity of the Issuer is issuing several classes of debt
Activities
security backed by derivative contracts linked to commodity indices
which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to the daily
changes in such commodity indices. Pursuant to this Prospectus,
the Issuer is issuing debt securities (the "Currency- Hedged
Commodity Securities") which (before fees and expenses)
provide exposure to movements in specified commodity indices
calculated and published by Bloomberg L.P. and/or Bloomberg
Finance L.P. and/or an affiliate of either
of them (together
"Bloomberg") (the "Bloomberg Commodity Indices" and each a
"Bloomberg Commodity Index"). The Bloomberg Commodity
Indices track movements in the price of individual commodity
futures contracts or baskets of commodity futures contracts for
which the effects of foreign exchange risks are hedged. Prior to and
including 30 June 2014, the Bloomberg Commodity Indices were
calculated and published by CME Group Index Services LLC in
conjunction with UBS Securities LLC and were known as the Dow
Jones - UBS Commodity IndicesSM. The Issuer has established a
programme under which different classes of Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities may be issued from time to time.
3.
Major
The shares in the Issuer are held entirely by WisdomTree Holdings
shareholders
(Jersey) Limited ("HoldCo"), a holding company incorporated in
Jersey. The shares in HoldCo are ultimately owned by WisdomTree, Inc.
The Issuer is neither directly or indirectly owned or controlled by any
other party to the programme.
4.
Key managing
Chris Foulds
directors
Bryan Governey
Steven Ross
Peter M. Ziemba
5.
Statutory
Ernst & Young LLP
auditors
Liberation House
Castle Street
St Helier
Jersey JE1 1EY
Channel Islands
What is the key financial information regarding the issuer?
Income statement for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
USD
USD
Net Profit or loss
-1,401,824
-2,770,262
Balance sheet for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
USD
USD
Total assets
219,381,263
203,619,997
Total liabilities
220,139,057
202,975,967
Financial Assets designated at fair value through
219,381,263
203,619,997
profit or loss
Derivative financial assets
nil
nil
Non-financial assets if material to the
Nil
Nil
entity's business
Financial Liabilities designated at fair
220,139,057
202,975,967
value through profit or loss
Derivative financial liabilities
Nil
Nil
What are the key risks that are specific to the issuer?
The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities as asset-backed securities and has no assets other than those attributable to the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. The amounts that a Security Holder could receive following a claim against the Issuer are, therefore, limited to the proceeds of realisation of the secured property applicable to such Security Holder's class of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and as the Issuer is a special purpose vehicle formed only for the purpose of issuing the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities, and as the Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities are not guaranteed by any other person, the Issuer would have no further assets against which the Security Holder could claim. In the event that the secured property is insufficient to cover the amount payable to the Security Holder, the Security Holder would suffer a loss.
Although Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are secured by Commodity Contracts and collateral, the value of such Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities and the ability of the Issuer to pay any redemption amounts remains partly dependent on the receipt of amounts due from MLI and CGML under the Facility Agreements, the Security Agreements and the Control Agreements or, as the case may be, on the receipt of amounts due from BAC in respect of the obligations and liabilities of MLI pursuant to the BAC Guarantee or on the receipt of amounts due from CGMH in respect of the obligations and liabilities of CGML pursuant to the Citigroup Guarantee. No holder has any direct rights of enforcement against any such person.
There can be no assurance that MLI, CGML or any other entity will be able to fulfil their payment obligations under the relevant Commodity Contracts, Facility Agreement, BAC Guarantee, Citigroup Guarantee, Security Agreement or Control Agreement. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the Issuer will be able to redeem Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities at their redemption price which could lead to an investor receiving less than the redemption price upon redemption of their Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities.
Section C - Key information on the Securities
What are the main features of the securities?
1.
Offer Price
8.0623485 GBP
2.
The Index
Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Pound Sterling Hedged
Daily Total Return
3.
Currency
The following Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities being
issued pursuant to the Final Terms are denominated in GBP
4.
Minimum denomination
1 GBP
5.
Restrictions on transfer
Not applicable; the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are
freely transferable.
6.
Rights
A Currency-Hedged Commodity Security entitles an
Authorised Participant to require the redemption of the security
by the Issuer and to receive the higher of (i) the minimum
denomination for that class of Currency-Hedged Commodity
Security (known as the "Principal Amount"), and (ii) the price
of that class of Currency-Hedged Commodity Security on the
applicable day determined using the Formula set out and
described in C.15.
Generally only Authorised Participants will deal directly with
the Issuer in redeeming Currency-Hedged Commodity
Securities. In circumstances where there are no Authorised
Participants, or as the Issuer may in its sole discretion
determine, Security Holders who are not Authorised
Participants may require the Issuer to redeem their securities
directly.
Limited Recourse
The obligations of the Issuer in respect of each class of
Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities are secured by a
charge in favour of the Trustee and an assignment to the
Trustee by way of security of the Issuer's rights in so far as
they relate to that class. The Trustee and the Security Holders
of any class of Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities shall
have recourse only to the sums derived from the assets
relating to that class. If the net proceeds are insufficient for the
Issuer to make all payments due, the Trustee or any other
person acting on behalf of the Trustee, will not be entitled to
take any further steps against the Issuer and no debt shall be
owed by the Issuer in respect of such further sum.
Priority of Payments
All moneys received by the Trustee upon realisation of the
assets relevant to a particular class of Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities will be held on trust by the Trustee and
applied in the following order:
•
Payments due to the Trustee (and persons appointed
by the Trustee) and payments due to any receiver and
the costs of realisation of the security;
•
Payments or performance of all amounts due and
unpaid and all obligations due in respect of Currency-
Hedged Commodity Securities of that class; and
- In payment of the balance (if any) to the Issuer.
Issue specific summary:
The Principal Amount and class of each of the Currency-
Hedged Commodity Securities being issued pursuant to the
Final Terms is as follows:
Class of
Currency-
WisdomTree Industrial
Hedged
Commodity
Metals - GBP Daily
Securities:
Hedged
Principal Amount:
GBP 1
Where will the securities be traded?
7.
Application has been made for the Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities being issued pursuant to the Final Terms to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, which is part of its Regulated Market for listed securities (being securities admitted to the Official List).
What are the key risks that are specific to the securities?
The Commodity Indices incorporate a daily adjustment to reflect movements in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the relevant currency which is made by rebalancing the hedge position on a daily basis. Such adjustment does not reflect a pure currency hedge as investors will still be exposed to exchange rate movements that on intra-day change in the value of the corresponding unhedged commodity index.
In the event of realisation of collateral from a Commodity Contract Counterparty, the value of the assets realised (whether realised from the securities intermediary or any such depositories, banks or other financial institutions instructed by the securities intermediary) may be less than required to meet the redemption amount due to Security Holders. Any realization of the collateral may take time and a Security Holder could experience delays in receiving amounts due to them. A Security Holder may also suffer a loss if the assets realised are less than the redemption amount due.
Commodity prices can be volatile and therefore the value of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may fluctuate widely.
During situations where the cost of futures contracts for delivery on dates further in the future is higher than those for delivery closer in time, the value of the corresponding Bloomberg Commodity Index will decrease over time unless the spot price increases by the same rate as the rate of the variation in the price of the futures contract. The rate of variation could be quite significant and last for an indeterminate period of time, reducing the value the Bloomberg Commodity Index and therefore the price of any Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities linked to that Bloomberg Commodity Index.
There may be days where disruption in the underlying commodity markets means that one or more classes of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are unable to be priced
on that day. This will cause a delay in the application or redemption process which could adversely affect potential or existing investors.
Past performance is not an indication of expected performance and the investment performance of a Currency-Hedged Commodity Security could be volatile. Consequently, investors in Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may lose the value of their entire investment or part of it.
Section D - Key information on the offer of securities to the public and/or the admission to trading on a regulated market
1.
Under which conditions and timetable can I invest
in this security?
Terms and conditions of the offer
The Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities are being made available by the Issuer for subscription only to Authorised Participants who have submitted a valid application and will only be issued once the subscription price has been paid to the relevant Commodity Contract Counterparty. Any applications for Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities made by 2.30 p.m. London time on a business day will generally enable the Authorised Participant to be registered as the holder of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities within two business days.
Expenses
The Issuer charges the following costs to investors:
To Authorised Participants only:
- the Issuer charges a fee of 0.04% per application or redemption carried out directly with the Issuer;
To all Security Holders:
- a management fee of 0.49 per cent. per annum based on the value of all Euro and Sterling denominated Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities outstanding and a management fee of 0.69 per cent. per annum based on the value of all Australian Dollar denominated Currency- Hedged Commodity Securities outstanding;
- a licence allowance of 0.05 per cent. per annum (based on the aggregate daily price of all fully paid Commodity Contracts outstanding at that time) to be used to pay the fee of Bloomberg; and
- a fee payable to the Commodity Contract Counterparties, comprised of a commodity hedging cost and an FX daily hedging cost,
each charged by way of application of the Capital Adjustment.
No other costs will be charged to investors by the Issuer.
If an investor purchases Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities from a financial intermediary, the Issuer estimates that the expenses charged by an authorised offeror in connection with the sale of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities to an investor will be 0.15 per cent. of the value of the Currency- Hedged
Commodity Securities sold to such investor.
Issue specific summary:
Application Fee
0.04%
Redemption Fee
0.04%
Capital Adjustment 0.0001051
Management Fee
0.49%
Licence Allowance
0.05%
Commodity hedging cost
0.45%
FX daily hedging cost 0.20%
2.
Descrip-
Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities can be bought or sold
tion of
the
for cash on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and/or
flow
of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (being the stock exchanges on
funds
which the securities are admitted to trading) or in private off-
exchange transactions. Details of the exchanges on which a
particular class of security can be traded are set out in a
document entitled "Final Terms", prepared by the Issuer each
time that securities are issued. Market makers provide liquidity
on those stock exchanges and for those transactions but only
Authorised Participants can apply directly to the Issuer for the
issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities. The Issuer
has entered into Authorised Participant Agreements and has
agreed with Authorised Participants to issue Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities to those Authorised Participants on an
on- going basis. An Authorised Participant may sell the
Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities on an exchange or in
an off-exchange transaction or may hold the securities
themselves.
Upon issue of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities, an
Authorised Participant must deliver an amount of cash to the
Commodity Contract Counterparty equal to the price of the
Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities to be issued in
exchange for which the Issuer issues the Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities and delivers them to the Authorised
Participant via CREST.
Upon redemption of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities by
an Authorised Participant (and in certain limited circumstances,
other Security Holders), the Commodity Contract Counterparty
must deliver an amount of cash to the relevant Authorised
Participant equal to the price of the Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities to be redeemed in return for delivery by
the redeeming Security Holder of the Currency-Hedged
Commodity Securities.
3.
Why is this
The principal activity of the Issuer is issuing several classes of
prospectus
debt security backed by derivative contracts linked to commodity
being
indices which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to
produced?
the daily changes in such commodity indices. Pursuant to this
Prospectus, the Issuer is issuing debt securities (the "Currency-
Hedged Commodity Securities") which (before fees and expenses) provide exposure to movements in specified commodity indices calculated and published by Bloomberg L.P. and/or Bloomberg Finance L.P. and/or an affiliate of either of them (together "Bloomberg") (the "Bloomberg Commodity Indices" and each a "Bloomberg Commodity Index"). The Bloomberg Commodity Indices track movements in the price of individual commodity futures contracts or baskets of commodity futures contracts for which the effects of foreign exchange risks are hedged. Prior to and including 30 June 2014, the Bloomberg Commodity Indices were calculated and published by CME Group Index Services LLC in conjunction with UBS Securities LLC and were known as the Dow Jones - UBS Commodity
IndicesSM. The Issuer has established a programme under which different classes of Currency-Hedged Commodity Securities may be issued from time to time.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wisdomtree Hedged Commodity Securities Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 13:12:17 UTC.