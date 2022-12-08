Ethan Allen Convention Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen celebrated 90 years of innovation at its 2022 Virtual Convention held on December 7. The celebratory event included more than 4,000 associates watching and participating in presentations held at its headquarters and virtually throughout design centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution facilities around the globe, while physically present at their locations.



Under the theme “90 Years of Innovation,” the livestreamed Virtual Convention reviewed the company’s rich history in classic style with a modern perspective, the service of its vertically integrated manufacturing and logistics networks, the strengthening of the company’s retail network, and the importance of being an interior design destination. The company also showcased plans to strengthen its use of technology in various areas of its vertically integrated structure: within design centers, on the web, and throughout manufacturing, logistics, and product development.

Highlighting Ethan Allen’s strong market position as an interior design destination, the convention honored top-performing interior designers with Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Platinum Spirit Awards. The company also recognized outstanding interior design projects selected by designer peers.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President, and CEO, noted the competitive differentiators that set the company apart. “Most importantly, we are an interior design destination, and our retail business is based on service. With one of the world’s largest interior design networks, we have a great opportunity for combining talent with technology."

“As we celebrate 90 years of innovation, our focus will be on continuing to position ourselves as an interior design destination and strengthening our vertically integrated structure," Mr. Kathwari continued. "We are a vertically integrated company, from operating sawmills and lumberyards to manufacturing, retail, and logistics. Right now, about 75% of our products are made in North America. This enables us to control our destiny.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.