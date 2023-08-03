AUGUST 02, 2023 / 9:00PM, ETD.N - Q4 2023 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call

Now turning to our liquidity and capital resources. We ended our fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, including cash and investments of $172.7 million as of June 30 and no outstanding debt. We generated $26.3 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter, bringing our total fiscal year amount up to $100.7 million, a 45.1% increase over last year. This growth was driven by strong profit performance and a reduction in inventory carrying levels and accounts receivable, partially offset by a decline in customer deposits.

Our inventory levels decreased $27.3 million since the start of the fiscal year as we restore our operating inventory levels to more historical norms as backlog decreases while also ensuring appropriate amounts of inventory are on hand to service our customers.

Capital expenditures were $13.9 million for the year, including $3.2 million during the fourth quarter as we continue to invest capital in manufacturing, retail, technology and infrastructure. We also continued our practice of returning capital to shareholders in the form of cash dividends. In April, our Board increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 12.5% to $0.36 per share, which was subsequently paid in May and brought our fiscal 2023 dividends paid total to $46.4 million.

Also, as just announced in our earnings release, our Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share in addition to our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, both of which will be paid on August 31. We have paid a special cash dividend each of the past 3 years and have paid an annual cash dividend every year since 1996.

In summary, our vertically integrated business delivered strong fiscal 2023 operating results during a period marked by industry-wide softer demand and challenging headwinds. We achieved these positive results and generated strong cash flows while protecting our margin gains through disciplined investments and solid execution. As we move into fiscal 2024, we must continue to carefully manage our expense structure while investing in growth initiatives that we believe will further our business.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Kathwari.

M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

Thank you, Matt. As I mentioned, we and our industry greatly benefited from the consumer focus on the home during the COVID-19 pandemic and as expected, consumer focus is now on many other areas as well. As we noted in our press release, we are very well positioned.

During the last 3 years, we have greatly strengthened our enterprise in several important areas, including the following: strengthening talent. We have strong talent in our various areas from product development, marketing, manufacturing, logistics, retail, technology and operations. Our product offerings and marketing have been enhanced. Our product programs under the umbrella of classics with a modern perspective are being introduced to our network. Our marketing has been greatly expanded, especially utilizing digital mediums.

The repositioning of our retail network. We are in the process of launching our refreshed projections under the umbrella of interior design destination. Our plan is to complete the launch in our 175 North American design centers during the next 6 months. This provides us great opportunity to reach our clients and is also a strong motivation for our interior design team. As you know, we have the largest interior design network. We are pleased and honored that last week in a study by Newsweek, we were named 1 of America's top 10 retailers, including recognition as #1 retailer in the premium furniture category.

Continued strengthening of our manufacturing and logistics. We have continued to invest in our 10 North American manufacturing operations, which produced about 75% of our products with 75% of them custom. Our national and retail logistics continue to be enhanced. We provide excellent and consistent service at 1 delivered price to our customers throughout North America.

Technology, our focus and continued investments in technology have been a game changer both in providing excellent interior design service, combined with technology and in the efficiency of our manufacturing and logistics operations.

And finally, we remain focused on being socially responsible as it is an important part of our business, our culture and to the communities in which we serve and operate in. As we mentioned in our press release, we remain cautiously optimistic.

