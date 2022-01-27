Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETD   US2976021046

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.

(ETD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ethan Allen Interiors : XBRL Q2 2022

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - shares
6 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key 0000896156
Entity Registrant Name ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --06-30
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q2
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2022
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2021
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 1-11692
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 06-1275288
Entity Address, Address Line One 25 Lake Avenue Ext
Entity Address, City or Town Danbury
Entity Address, State or Province CT
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 06811-5286
City Area Code 203
Local Phone Number 743-8000
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.01 par value
Trading Symbol ETD
Security Exchange Name NYSE
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 25,301,091

Disclaimer

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
04:32pEthan Allen Interiors Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04:30pETHAN ALLEN : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04:22pETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pEarnings Flash (ETD) ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Reports Q2 Revenue $208.1M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
04:08pEarnings Flash (ETD) ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Posts Q2 EPS $0.95, vs. Street Est of $0.76
MT
04:06pEthan Allen Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
AQ
01/25ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : Expands its Board of Directors and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash..
PU
01/25ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
01/25Ethan Allen Expands its Board of Directors and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 752 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 605 M 605 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 208
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,97 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Farooq Kathwari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. McNulty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John J. Dooner Independent Director
James B. Carlson Independent Director
Domenick J. Esposito Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC.-8.82%605
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-4.85%7 527
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.69%7 452
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-4.55%3 209
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-8.46%2 211
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED1.02%2 135