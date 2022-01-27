Ethan Allen Interiors : XBRL Q2 2022

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document And Entity Information
|
Document And Entity Information - shares
|
6 Months Ended
|
Document Information [Line Items]
|
|
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0000896156
|
|
Entity Registrant Name
|
ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC
|
|
Amendment Flag
|
false
|
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--06-30
|
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
Q2
|
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2022
|
|
Document Type
|
10-Q
|
|
Document Quarterly Report
|
true
|
|
Document Period End Date
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
Document Transition Report
|
false
|
|
Entity File Number
|
1-11692
|
|
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
|
DE
|
|
Entity Tax Identification Number
|
06-1275288
|
|
Entity Address, Address Line One
|
25 Lake Avenue Ext
|
|
Entity Address, City or Town
|
Danbury
|
|
Entity Address, State or Province
|
CT
|
|
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
|
06811-5286
|
|
City Area Code
|
203
|
|
Local Phone Number
|
743-8000
|
|
Title of 12(b) Security
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
ETD
|
|
Security Exchange Name
|
NYSE
|
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Filer Category
|
Accelerated Filer
|
|
Entity Small Business
|
false
|
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Shell Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
25,301,091
Disclaimer
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:12 UTC.