OCTOBER 27, 2021 / 9:00PM, ETD.N - Q1 2022 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our fiscal '22 first quarter ended September 30, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman and CEO; and Corey Whitely, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kathwari will open and close the call, while Corey will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.

As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed in this call.

As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed in this call.

With that, I'm pleased to now turn the call over to Farooq Kathwari.

M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

Thank you, Matt, and thank you all for participating in our earnings call today. We are pleased with the continued strengthening of many aspects of our enterprise, including our financial results, our talent, our manufacturing, our service, marketing, technology and social responsibility. We have continued to strengthen our talent in our vertically integrated enterprise by adding to our workforce in manufacturing, logistics and retail. Our head count of 4,212 has increased 18.5% from the previous year first quarter.

Continuing personal service of our interior design teams with technology has been a game changer and will continue to provide a major competitive opportunity to grow. Servicing our large backlog of orders is of critical importance. At September 30, 2021, our retail backlog was up 73% from a year ago, which provides us the continued opportunity to increase delivered sales. 75% of our products are made, and most of them custom, in our North American manufacturing workshops, providing us a good opportunity to serve our clients.

