OCTOBER 27, 2021 / 9:00PM, ETD.N - Q1 2022 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call

Matthew J. McNulty - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer
Thank you, Alex. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our fiscal '22 first quarter ended September 30, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman and CEO; and Corey Whitely, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kathwari will open and close the call, while Corey will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you'll find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this release and on this call. A replay of today's call will also be made available via phone and on our website.
As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed in this call.
With that, I'm pleased to now turn the call over to Farooq Kathwari.
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Thank you, Matt, and thank you all for participating in our earnings call today. We are pleased with the continued strengthening of many aspects of our enterprise, including our financial results, our talent, our manufacturing, our service, marketing, technology and social responsibility. We have continued to strengthen our talent in our vertically integrated enterprise by adding to our workforce in manufacturing, logistics and retail. Our head count of 4,212 has increased 18.5% from the previous year first quarter.
Continuing personal service of our interior design teams with technology has been a game changer and will continue to provide a major competitive opportunity to grow. Servicing our large backlog of orders is of critical importance. At September 30, 2021, our retail backlog was up 73% from a year ago, which provides us the continued opportunity to increase delivered sales. 75% of our products are made, and most of them custom, in our North American manufacturing workshops, providing us a good opportunity to serve our clients.
We have taken steps to strengthen the business including additional work shifts within our North American workshops, building a new addition to our Maiden, North Carolina plant, continuing our investments in Vermont plants in Honduras, Mexico, and also in our various logistics centers and also growing our manufacturing headcount by double digits over the last several months. Through these actions, we have increased capacity and are focused on servicing our large backlog of written orders.
We continue to strengthen our product offerings, the projection of our design centers and the various elements of marketing. For quarter ended September 30, 2021, we substantially increased our digital marketing, reaching over 15 million households with our 36 page digital magazine. We reduced our advertising in other traditional mediums, thereby reducing our overall advertising spend to 2% of sales compared to 4.1% in the previous year quarter. Going forward, we expect to increase our advertising to about 3% to 4% of sales.
We had strong financial results during our first quarter of fiscal 2022, which Corey Whitely will now briefly walk you through. Corey?
Corey Whitely - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Administration
Thank you, Farooq. We had a strong performance for our fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30. Retail segment written order demand continued to accelerate during the quarter, achieving 6.1% growth compared to the strong prior year period and 17.6% growth compared to the first quarter ending September 2019. Wholesale segment written orders increased 8.1%. Strong retail demand and contract sales growth, which increased 51.1% due to a rebound in government orders, helped drive the strong wholesale performance.
Consolidated net sales for the first quarter were $182.3 million, a 20.7% increase to the prior year quarter. Our retail sales increased 31.3% and wholesale sales increased 12.4%. At the end of the quarter, both our retail and wholesale segments had record high order backlogs that we expect to get caught up on during this fiscal year.
We were able to achieve a strong gross margin of 59.9% despite ongoing supply chain challenges. This growth was due to a shift in the ratio of retail sales to wholesale sales, improved operating leverage within our manufacturing from higher production levels and benefits from our optimization of manufacturing and logistics initiatives. The retail sales mix grew to 85% of consolidated sales compared with 78.2% a year ago, which positively impacted our consolidated gross margin.
We expect this higher percentage of retail sales to consolidated sales to moderate towards normalized levels as we ramp up delivery of the high wholesale order backlogs. Our merchandising and supply chain teams continue to work through the current environment of ramping escalating commodity and freight costs, product shortages, price increases and shipping delays. While we were pleased with the strong gross margin of 59.9%, we expect our gross margin to return to a more normal range of approximately 58% to 58.5% in the near term as the sales mix returns to more historical norms.
Our operating margin was 15% for the quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 15.2%, primarily due to net sales growth, the improvement in gross margin and controlling costs.
Adjusted operating expenses of 44.7% of sales for the quarter reflected operational leverage under our vertical structure, along with reductions in certain selling expenses, including advertising costs.
Our GAAP earnings per share for the quarter increased to $0.79 compared to $0.37 per share in the prior year quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.80 compared to $0.36 in the prior year.
As of September 30, our balance sheet remains strong with cash on hand of $93.7 million and no outstanding borrowings. During the first quarter, we generated $17 million of cash from operating activities and paid a total of $25.4 million in regular and special dividends.
With that, I'll turn the call back over to Farooq.
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Yes, Corey, thanks. And just to again focus on some of these important financial metrics. We had strong sales and profitability in this quarter. Sales of $182.3 million increased 20.7%. Gross margin increased to 59.9%, and operating income increased 134.2%, and an operating margin was 15%, and the diluted EPS was 113.5%, also showing the impact of our vertical business and the leverage that we have on both our margins, gross margins and profitability.
Our retail segment operating margin increased to 9.3% from 2.3% last year. Again, a very, very important element just shows the impact of sales and its impact on our margins because we are able to then have -- a lot of our costs are fixed.
On the balance sheet, we ended with cash of $93.7 million and no debt. We distributed $25.4 million of regular and special dividends. Our inventory grew to $158.7 million due mostly to sold orders that have to be delivered and improving our manufacturing position to better service our backlog.
We remain committed to our sustainability practices, including both corporate social responsibility and ESG practices as they are a fundamental part of our operations for the last 90 years. We understand that our approaching to managing the business must be aligned with the commitment to sustainability. Many of our decisions are based upon factors such as energy consumption, reduction of waste and emissions effect of our operations on climate change, equality, equity and inclusion in the workforce, employee safety and security in the workplace, all the more important in this last 1 year. Compliance with national and international legal standards for the Kanata business and enforcing the most rigorous social standards in every jurisdiction in which we conduct business.
We are pleased with what we have accomplished in the first 10 years of the major sustainability initiatives that we undertook and are setting our new 10-year goals through 2030. As part of those goals, we have established a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and a developing methods, plans and resources to meet this commitment.
Now as we look ahead, our focus remains on long-term growth. And we acknowledge the support of our shareholder base with focus on longer-term returns, especially cash dividends. As I previously mentioned, we paid $25.4 million in regular special dividends, and our objective is to continue strong shareholder returns.
And now I'm pleased to open for any questions or comments. Alex?
(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Bradley Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets.
Andrew Kenneth Efimoff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate
This is Andrew on for Brad. I wanted to start out by talking about capacity and delivered revenue. We know that in this quarter, you saw about a $4 million increase in delivered revenue sequentially versus fiscal 4Q. But as your capacity continues to ramp, how should we think about the improvements in delivered revenue over the next few quarters? Do you expect to continue to grow delivered revenue by a similar amount of $4 million sequentially in the quarters ahead? Or do you expect to achieve a different pace?
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Andrew, I would think that it would be somewhat higher than what we have done because we -- as I mentioned, we have continued to invest in our North American manufacturing. Our some issues that we have had and some raw material supplies, they have -- our raw material supplies have improved. So I would say that it will be somewhat of an increase from what you have seen.
Andrew Kenneth Efimoff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate
Understood. And speaking of raw materials, I know in the past few quarters, the foam supply was a significant bottleneck for you all. What are you seeing on the foam supply? And are you seeing continued improvement in that area of your supply chain?
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Yes, we are almost back to normal.
Andrew Kenneth Efimoff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate
Okay. Great. And so -- yes, as foam -- it looks like foam has recovered back to normal, what are some of the remaining bottlenecks you have to work through on the supply chain to meet this higher level of demand that you're seeing?
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Well, as we have mentioned, that about 75% of our products are made in our North American facilities. You might have read about a couple of months back, I was when Vermont I was hiking on the Green Mountain and I said I better visit our plans. And they were having a tough time in terms of getting labor. We have a tremendous amount of capacities, investments.
So we discussed with our team and then we increased the base rate from, I think, $13 to $16 and then, of course, increase other wages. That getting labor was a big factor. But good news is, since we did that, we are starting to get good, strong labor, not only in North Carolina, but we, of course, implemented it in throughout North America, these new wages, especially in the United States.
So labor was a big factor that is under. That in a much better position -- we are better positioned. And then, of course, on the 25% or so of the products that are coming from offshore have been a challenge. We are in a better position than most, but still a challenge in terms of getting containers. And then, of course, the cost of the containers has gone from, let us say, about $2,250 to $20,000 to $25,000. So it's not only the question of costs, it's been availability. However, as I said, 75% coming from North America has given us an opportunity to increase our production and our deliveries.
Andrew Kenneth Efimoff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Associate
Understood. That's good to hear. Shifting to written trends. It was good to see continued positive written sales growth through the quarter despite the long delivery times. However, it's difficult to assess how written trends compare to the strength you saw in recent quarters, given the lumpiness of the pandemic compares. So I was wondering if you could share how written trends are faring on a 2-year basis and how that strength compares to what you've seen earlier this year?
M. Farooq Kathwari - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Corey?
Corey Whitely - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Administration
Yes, for the quarter, just ended, while we were up 6.1% to that really strong prior year when we saw the recoveries just started after the lockdowns. If we go back all the way to September 2019 is 17.6% growth. So it's still a good trend from either direction, and that's been good to see. And we're
