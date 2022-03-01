Log in
Ethema Continues to Reduce Debt

03/01/2022 | 10:20am EST
West Palm Beach, FL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), continues to eliminate debt.  The Company has worked out agreements with two of its principal creditors enabling the Company to repay or reduce debts without the use of more dilutive conversions. 

On February 28, 2021, the Company made its third payment since the beginning of the year to Labrys Fund LP (“Labrys”) pursuant to an amendment to the  Labrys $550,000.00 note dated May 7, 2021.  On January 10, 2022, January 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022 the Company made payments of $25,000.00, $50,000.00 and $75,000.00 respectively to Labrys. These payments together with reductions in the principal and interest made in the fourth quarter 2021 through a conversion to common shares, leaves a total balance due on the note of $386,000.00.  The amendment which also altered the Maturity Date to May 31, 2022 calls for the balance to be paid in the following amounts on the following dates; $100,000.00 on March 31, 2022, $150,000.00 on April 30, 2022 and $136,000.00 on May 31, 2022.  As long as these payments are made Labrys has agreed not to make any conversions under the note.  A similar amendment was made to the Labrys $230,000.00 note dated June 2, 2021 such that there will be no conversions under the note as long as the note is repaid in two equal payments of $127,650.00 on May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.  The maturity date of the note was amended to June 30, 2022. 

The Company entered into a forbearance agreement with Leonite Capital Inc. (“Leonite”) for their note dated July 12, 2020 which limits certain collection activities for payment defaults until June 28, 2022.  The current conversion price being employed on the note is $.001 per share.

The Company has made four payments due on the $95,200.00 Geneva Roth Remark Holdings Inc. note dated September 30, 2021 including the latest payment on February 15, 2022 in the amount of $11,424.00.  

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We are dedicated to the elimination of any debt that the company has with any feature of variable rate conversions.  There has been over $600,000 in this type of debt eliminated in the last four months.  We have good relationships with all of our lenders and the lenders have worked with the Company to this end.   We will use cash flow from operations, new fixed rate debt, and market rate equity to do our very best to make this happen in the first half of 2022.”   

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America.  For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .  

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.  These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.  Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.  We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com      

Text to 416-500-0020

Twitter @healthethema


