Ethernity Networks Ltd - Israel-based supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances - Non-Executive Chair Joseph 'Yosi' Albagli will remain in his post for the next three years. He has been re-appointed for an interim period, pending approval by Ethernity's renumeration committee of his re-appointment for an additional three-year term. Company will seek shareholder approval for his re-appointment and compensation package at a future general meeting.

Minoan Group PLC - developer of hotel resort projects in Crete - George Mergos, formerly a director of Minoan and chair of subsidiary Loyalward Ltd, has resigned "for personal reasons". He joined the board in February 2022. Company says it has appointed a new external Greek advisory team and additional legal support, as it prepares for the next stage of development on its Cavo Sidero project. It expects to announce further board changes in the coming weeks, including naming a new Loyalward chair.

Picton Property Income Ltd - UK commercial property-focused real estate investment trust - Maria Bentley, non-executive director & chair of remuneration committee, will step down on July 30. Company says Bentley, who joined its board in October 2018, will take up her recent appointment as chair of Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd, effective April 1. She is also senior independent director at Peel Hunt Ltd.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC - London-based chain of Mexican restaurants - Confirms appointment of new Chief Financial Officer Maria Denny to its board as an executive director, effective immediately. Denny, previously UK & Ireland CFO of Signify from June 2020, was named on February 22 as successor to Tortilla's Andy Naylor, who was promoted to chief executive officer.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

