Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ethernity Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENET   IL0011410359

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.

(ENET)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:40:13 2023-05-11 am EDT
3.080 GBX   -50.72%
02:36pEthernity Networks GBP750,000 fundraise, confident of sales visibility
AN
03/08Ethernity Networks CEO has "put his money where his mouth is"
AQ
03/06Ethernity Networks' contracts on track to deliver
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ethernity Networks GBP750,000 fundraise, confident of sales visibility

05/11/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ethernity Networks Ltd on Thursday announced plans to raise GBP750,000 via a placing of 25 million shares at 3 pence each.

The Israel-based supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances said Director and Chief Executive David Levi is supporting the placing and has subscribed for 833,334 shares worth GBP25,000.

A further GBP100,000 could be raised by a placing of a further 3.3 million shares.

Around GBP713,000 of the proceeds will fund capital equipment purchases to improve testing and integration facilities, accelerate product shipment and delivery to customers, strengthen the balance sheet, field deployments and for general working capital purposes.

Ethernity reported an increasing amount of interest in its new products offerings and remains confident of the revenue visibility for 2023.

"Based on contracted orders and estimates of the potential orders that are under discussion with prospective customers, the directors remain of the view that revenues of USD9 million for 2023 are achievable," the firm said in a statement.

Revenue is expected to remain significantly weighted towards the second half of the year, the company said.

Shares in Ethernity Networks closed 52% lower at 3.00 pence in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD. -50.72% 3.08 Delayed Quote.-36.32%
All news about ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
02:36pEthernity Networks GBP750,000 fundraise, confident of sales visibility
AN
03/08Ethernity Networks CEO has "put his money where his mouth is"
AQ
03/06Ethernity Networks' contracts on track to deliver
AN
03/06Ethernity Networks Provides an Update on the Fulfilment of its Contracts with its Asian..
CI
02/28Ethernity Networks Introduces the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT
CI
02/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/20Vela Technologies Invests in Ethernity Networks' GBP1.6 Million Placing
MT
01/19TRADING UPDATES: Baron Oil, Orcadian submit licensing applications
AN
01/18Ethernity Networks believes year-on-year trebling of revenues "achievable"
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,64 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,20 M 8,20 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ethernity Networks Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Levi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reichenberg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joseph Albagli Non-Executive Chairman
Shavit Baruch Director, Vice President-Research & Development
Zohar Yinon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.-36.32%8
NVIDIA CORPORATION97.65%714 363
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.26%424 887
BROADCOM INC.12.01%261 107
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.79%156 237
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.31%147 993
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer