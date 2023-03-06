Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ethernity Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENET   IL0011410359

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.

(ENET)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-03-06 am EST
7.750 GBX   +6.90%
12:54pEthernity Networks' contracts on track to deliver
AN
02/28Ethernity Networks Introduces the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT
CI
02/08UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ethernity Networks' contracts on track to deliver

03/06/2023 | 12:54pm EST
Ethernity Networks Ltd - Israel-based supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances - Updates on the fulfilment of contracts with an Asian broadband network OEM customer.

Says USD3 million contract announced in October 2021 remains on track to record the majority of the revenues under the deal during the course of 2023. Anticipates revenues under USD4.6 million contract announced in September 2022 will be recorded during 2023 and 2024. Receives second order under this contract for 5,000 of its Gigabit PON OLT fibre controller with shipments ready in the third quarter.

Sees growing interest from multiple OEMs for its fibre controller devices and PON systems over and above the current signed contracts. Plans to target sales of licensing fees for the PON fibre controller SoC and sales of its PON fibre controller OLT system in various configurations.

Current stock price: 7.50 pence, up 3.5%

12-month change: down 67%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD. 6.90% 7.75 Delayed Quote.-23.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,64 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,04 M 9,04 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Levi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reichenberg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joseph Albagli Non-Executive Chairman
Shavit Baruch Director, Vice President-Research & Development
Zohar Yinon Independent Non-Executive Director
