Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ethernity Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENET   IL0011410359

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.

(ENET)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:05:39 2023-06-06 am EDT
2.701 GBX   -1.78%
09:08aEthernity secures components to fulfil orders
AN
08:28aUK Online Retail Sales Continues to Lose Market Share
DJ
05/22Catenae hails court; Golden Metals likes copper find
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ethernity secures components to fulfil orders

06/06/2023 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Ethernity Networks Ltd - Israel-based supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances - Secures supply of components needed to fulfil contracted orders and deliveries as per the contracts signed for the current year. Development follows discussions with field programmable gate arrays supplier. "The secured supply of components will enable the company to generate revenues of USD3.3 million in the current financial year, which equals almost 80% of the pipeline from these contracts in the current financial year," company says. "Ethernity plans to continue working with new customers and with the existing customer to secure and deliver beyond this amount for the current financial year."

----------

Billington Holdings PLC - Barnsley, England-based company focused on structural steel and engineering - Says 2023 starts "positively", with company trading in line with market expectations. Non-Executive Chair Ian Lawson says: "Despite the continuing macroeconomic headwinds, the opportunities the group are seeing in its targeted sectors remain buoyant, providing optimism for the later part of 2023 and into 2024. We have a robust business with significant momentum and I remain confident in the group's prospects for the medium and long term."

----------

Property Franchise Group PLC - Bournemouth, Dorset-based lettings and estate agency franchising - Revenue in first four months of 2023 unchanged year-on-year. "Whilst the broader market remains uncertain, the board expects this to present opportunities that the group's robust balance sheet will allow it to explore. Overall, the board continues to remain confident in achieving expectations for the full financial year," Non-Executive Chair Paul Latham says.

----------

Great Southern Copper PLC - Chile-focused copper-gold exploration company - Begins high-resolution aeromagnetic surveys at Especularita project in Chile. "The company plans to complete two magnetic surveys covering each of its Teresita and Victoria prospects where recent exploration has identified outcropping high-grade [copper-gold] mineralisation," Great Southern says. "The company anticipates that the survey will be completed within three-to-four weeks. Additional processing and interpretation of the data by ExploreGeo of Perth, Australia, is estimated to be completed within a further four-to-six weeks subject to availability of consultants." Expects zones of potential mineralisation to be visible in study. Data will be used to "support our drill targeting for the scout drilling programmes planned for later in the year", Chief Executive Officer Sam Garrett says.

----------

Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - Reports revenue of USD11.4 million in first-quarter of 2023, down 41% from USD19.5 million a year prior. Swings to pretax loss of USD8.7 million from profit of USD1.9 million

----------

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust PLC - focused on a diversified portfolio of global private and public equity companies - Announces a USD1.7 million investment in Carmot Therapeutics Inc as part of its series E financing round. Carmot is a US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on disease-modifying therapies for metabolic diseases. Utilising a pioneering drug discovery platform called Chemotype Evolution, Carmot identifies novel drug targets and develops a broad pipeline of experimental therapeutics with the aim of treating patients suffering from metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes," Schroder Capital explains.

----------

Macaulay Capital PLC - investment company - Raises GBP940,000 to be invested in Kelda Showers Ltd. Kelda is developer of water and energy-saving solution to the shower market.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC -6.85% 8.5 Delayed Quote.40.47%
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC 3.19% 417.9 Delayed Quote.47.27%
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD. -1.78% 2.701 Delayed Quote.-71.05%
GOLD 0.06% 1962.48 Delayed Quote.6.89%
GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC -8.13% 1.4699 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
SCHRODERS CAPITAL GLOBAL INNOVATION TRUST PLC - INOV 2.99% 14.11 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.02% 458.7 Delayed Quote.5.18%
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION -0.66% 70.47 Delayed Quote.16.69%
THE PROPERTY FRANCHISE GROUP PLC 1.10% 313.4 Delayed Quote.37.78%
All news about ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
09:08aEthernity secures components to fulfil orders
AN
08:28aUK Online Retail Sales Continues to Lose Market Share
DJ
05/22Catenae hails court; Golden Metals likes copper find
AN
05/11Ethernity Networks GBP750,000 fundraise, confident of sales visibility
AN
03/08Ethernity Networks CEO has "put his money where his mouth is"
AQ
03/06Ethernity Networks' contracts on track to deliver
AN
03/06Ethernity Networks Provides an Update on the Fulfilment of its Contracts with its Asian..
CI
02/28Ethernity Networks Introduces the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT
CI
02/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,64 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,67 M 4,67 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ethernity Networks Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Levi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reichenberg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joseph Albagli Non-Executive Chairman
Shavit Baruch Director, Vice President-Research & Development
Zohar Yinon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.-71.05%5
NVIDIA CORPORATION168.04%968 749
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED23.75%468 591
BROADCOM INC.43.49%334 498
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.08%189 910
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.05%154 537
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer