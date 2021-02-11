Etherstack Plc Signs new Australian Defence Contract

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Etherstack Pty Ltd has entered into a subcontract with EOS Defence Systems Pty Ltd, a member of the Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) group, to supply services in relation to a project with the Australian Department of Defence.



The value of services to be provided under the contract is approximately A$500,000 which the Company expects will be fully recognised in FY2021.



This award is a second defence contract win by Etherstack, following on from the recently announced A$4.1m deal directly with the Australian Department of Defence.



Management has previously highlighted Etherstack's positive exposure to defence and government spending in investor presentations and trading updates. Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, "We are pleased that the Australian Department of Defence are committing to Australian Industry Content via meaningful awards. Etherstack has had significant international defence wins over the past two decades and it is great to be winning and delivering projects in our home market".







