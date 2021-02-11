Log in
ETHERSTACK PLC ESK AU000000ESK6

ETHERSTACK PLC

(ESK)
Etherstack Plc Signs new Australian Defence Contract

02/11/2021 | 01:25am EST
Etherstack Signs new Australian Defence Contract

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Etherstack Pty Ltd has entered into a subcontract with EOS Defence Systems Pty Ltd, a member of the Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) group, to supply services in relation to a project with the Australian Department of Defence.

The value of services to be provided under the contract is approximately A$500,000 which the Company expects will be fully recognised in FY2021.

This award is a second defence contract win by Etherstack, following on from the recently announced A$4.1m deal directly with the Australian Department of Defence.

Management has previously highlighted Etherstack's positive exposure to defence and government spending in investor presentations and trading updates. Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, "We are pleased that the Australian Department of Defence are committing to Australian Industry Content via meaningful awards. Etherstack has had significant international defence wins over the past two decades and it is great to be winning and delivering projects in our home market".



About Etherstack Plc:

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.



Source:
Etherstack Plc



Contact:

Etherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
