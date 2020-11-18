Log in
ETHOS GOLD CORP.

(ECC)
11/18 02:27:10 pm
0.225 CAD   -6.25%
Ethos Gold : Announces Closing of Private Placement

11/18/2020 | 03:03pm EST
Ethos Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, BC - November 17, 2020, Ethos Gold Corp.("Ethos" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECC) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a purchase price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share until November 17, 2025.

Alex Heath, CFA, who has joined Ethos as President was the sole subscriber to this Offering (see Ethos November 5, 2020 news release). The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 18, 2021, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada. No finder's fees were paid in respect of the Offering.

The Offering included a subscription from a related party of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions("MI 61-101"): Alex Heath (President of the Company) acquired 500,000 Units. The participation of Mr. Heath in the private placement was exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Contact

For additional information please contact Tom Martin at E:tmartin@ethosgold.comP: 1-250-516-2455 or view the Company's website,ethosgold.comand the Company's SEDAR profile atwww.sedar.com.

Ethos Gold Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visitdiscoverygroup.ca.

Ethos Gold Corp.
Per: "Craig Roberts"
Craig Roberts, P.Eng., CEO


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Ethos Gold Corp. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 20:02:01 UTC
