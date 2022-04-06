Log in
    ECC   CA29766C1068

ETHOS GOLD CORP.

(ECC)
Prospector Commences Trading on TSX Venture Under New Trading Symbol TSXV:PPP

04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT
Prospector Commences Trading on TSX Venture Under New Trading Symbol TSXV:PPP April 6, 2022

Vancouver, BC - April 6, 2022, Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector" or the "Company") (TSXV: PPP; OTCQB: ETHOF; Frankfurt: 1ET) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its name and symbol change and share consolidation. The Company's common shares are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "PPP" on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share. See the Company's news releases dated March 8 and April 1, 2022 for more details.

The Company has also launched a new website at www.prospectormetalscorp.com with all traffic to the former site and emails redirected to @prospectormetalscorp.com. Social media channels will also be redirected to the following landing pages:

Twitter: @prospectormetal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProspectorMetalsCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prospector-metals-corp

For further information please contract Mr. Dustin Zinger, Investor Relations, at 604-653-9464 or moc.procslatemrotcepsorp@znitsud

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.

Alex Heath, CFA
President & CEO

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company with a business model focussed on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects and create shareholder value through new discoveries. The Company's focus is to identify underexplored or overlooked mineral districts which display important structural and mineralogical similarities with well-endowed mining camps. The majority of the projects acquired by Prospector occur in Ontario, Canada, which is a tier-1 mining jurisdiction with abundant overlooked geological regions with high mineral potential. Prospector engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Ethos Gold Corp. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
