  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ethos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETHOSLTD   INE04TZ01018

ETHOS LIMITED

(ETHOSLTD)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/06 12:00:45 am EDT
726.00 INR   -2.75%
06/05ETHOS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
Ethos : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

06/05/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
ETHOS LIMITED

KAMLA CENTRE, SCO 88-89, SECTOR 8-C

Chandigarh-160 009 INDIA

Phone : +91 172 2548223/24/27, 2544378/79

Fax : +91 172 2548302

CIN - U52300HP2007PLC030800

PAN - AADCK2345N

Ref. no. : Ethos/Secretarial/2022-23/8

Dated: June 6, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra,

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : 543532

Trading symbol : ETHOSLTD

Subject: Press Release

Dear Sir/Ma'am

Greetings from Ethos.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the press release titled as 'Ethos Watch Boutiques Launches Exclusive Partnership with Swiss Watch Brand, NORQAIN' being issued by the Company for the information of our valued investors.

We would request you to please take the same in your records and oblige.

Thanking you

Yours truly

For Ethos Limited

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office:

Plot 3, Sector III, Parwanoo-173 220 INDIA

PRESS RELEASE

ETHOS WATCH BOUTIQUES LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

WITH SWISS WATCH BRAND, NORQAIN

New Delhi, June 3, 2022: We are pleased to announce an exclusive retail partnership with NORQAIN, a fully independent Swiss watch brand. NORQAIN makes its retail debut in India exclusively through Ethos Watch Boutiques, joining Ethos' portfolio of exclusive brands. Consumers can now explore all popu ar NORQAIN collections in-store and online.

NORQAIN's watches can be purchased in Ethos stores nationwide. Collections yet to make it to India can be made avai able upon request, and on special order.

About Norqain

Founded in 2018 by CEO Ben Küffer, NORQAIN makes 100% mechanical watches that are completely built in-house with unparalleled attention to detail and supreme craftsmanship. Their leading collections like Independence, Freedom and Adventure are a series of robust sports watches that are designed for explorers, adventurers, and wanderers.

NORQAIN has received worldwide recognition through its high-quality standards and numerous col aborations. Currently, the brand has col aborated with #tide which will help them source ocean-bound p astic for their linen straps. Apart from #tide, NORQAIN has decided to support the 'Butterfly Help Project'. A project dedicated to educating the children of Sherpas who have lost their lives in the Hima ayan mountains.

About Ethos Limited (BSE:543532; NSE: ETHOSLTD)

Ethos Limited is one of the country's argest luxury and premium watch retail p ayers with 13% share of the total retail sales in premium and luxury segment, and a share of 20% exclusively in the luxury segment in the financial year 2020.

It has a sizable portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails over 50 premium and luxury watch brands of which over 30 brands are avai able exclusively at Ethos

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document re ating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about pans and obje ctives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project re ated issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details, please contact:

Company

Investor Re ation Advisors

Ethos Limited

Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

CIN : U52300HP2007PLC030800CIN : U74140MH2010PTC204285

Mr. Ritesh Agrawal (Chief Financial Officer) ritesh.agrawal@ethoswatches.com

Mr. Anil Kumar (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer) anil.dhiman@ethoswatches.com

www.ethoswatches.com

Mr. Shogun Jain | Mr. Shrenik Shah

+91 77383 77756 | +91 9664 764465

Shogun.jain@sgapl.net | shrenik.shah@sgapl.net

www.sgapl.net

Disclaimer

Ethos Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 773 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net income 2022 234 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net Debt 2022 1 215 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 430 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETHOS LIMITED0.00%224
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.57%65 342
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-4.71%17 027
PANDORA A/S-31.94%7 482
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-44.80%4 220
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-20.47%2 754