Ethos : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

PRESS RELEASE

ETHOS WATCH BOUTIQUES LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

WITH SWISS WATCH BRAND, NORQAIN

New Delhi, June 3, 2022: We are pleased to announce an exclusive retail partnership with NORQAIN, a fully independent Swiss watch brand. NORQAIN makes its retail debut in India exclusively through Ethos Watch Boutiques, joining Ethos' portfolio of exclusive brands. Consumers can now explore all popu ar NORQAIN collections in-store and online.

NORQAIN's watches can be purchased in Ethos stores nationwide. Collections yet to make it to India can be made avai able upon request, and on special order.

About Norqain

Founded in 2018 by CEO Ben Küffer, NORQAIN makes 100% mechanical watches that are completely built in-house with unparalleled attention to detail and supreme craftsmanship. Their leading collections like Independence, Freedom and Adventure are a series of robust sports watches that are designed for explorers, adventurers, and wanderers.

NORQAIN has received worldwide recognition through its high-quality standards and numerous col aborations. Currently, the brand has col aborated with #tide which will help them source ocean-bound p astic for their linen straps. Apart from #tide, NORQAIN has decided to support the 'Butterfly Help Project'. A project dedicated to educating the children of Sherpas who have lost their lives in the Hima ayan mountains.

About Ethos Limited (BSE:543532; NSE: ETHOSLTD)

Ethos Limited is one of the country's argest luxury and premium watch retail p ayers with 13% share of the total retail sales in premium and luxury segment, and a share of 20% exclusively in the luxury segment in the financial year 2020.

It has a sizable portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails over 50 premium and luxury watch brands of which over 30 brands are avai able exclusively at Ethos

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document re ating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about pans and obje ctives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project re ated issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details, please contact:

Company Investor Re ation Advisors

Ethos Limited Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

CIN : U52300HP2007PLC030800CIN : U74140MH2010PTC204285