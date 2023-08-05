Ethos Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,300.22 million compared to INR 1,735.61 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,347.08 million compared to INR 1,757.95 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 181.57 million compared to INR 127.97 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.78 compared to INR 6.56 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.78 compared to INR 6.56 a year ago.

