  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ethos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETHOSLTD   INE04TZ01018

ETHOS LIMITED

(ETHOSLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:08:34 2023-03-13 am EDT
970.75 INR   -1.07%
02/20Ethos Opens Boutique in Siliguri, West Bengal, India
MT
02/20Darktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
02/09Credit Suisse's Advisory Boutique Purchase Raises Governance Concerns, Investor Says
MT
India's top court refers same-sex marriage recognition case to 5-judge bench

03/13/2023 | 07:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cameras are seen outside the premises of India's Supreme Court in New Delhi, October 13, 2022.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Supreme Court on Monday said a five-judge bench will start hearing final arguments over granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages on April 18, proceedings of which will be live-streamed on its website and Youtube.

The case is being seen as a milestone event for LGBT rights in the country. India's top court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 by scrapping a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

But the government said it opposes recognising same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.

"When the question of granting recognition, legal sanction to a relationship is concerned, that is essentially a function of the legislature and for more than one reason," India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing on behalf of the government, told the court.

"The parliament will have to debate and take a call whether in the view of societal ethos and several other factors which go into lawmaking, whether we would like this institution to be recognised."

In recent months at least 15 pleas, some by gay couples, have been filed asking the court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for a legal face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The issue of same-sex marriage is sensitive in India and speaking openly about homosexuality is taboo for many in the socially-conservative country of 1.4 billion people.

LGBT activists say that while the 2018 ruling affirmed their constitutional rights, it is unjust that they still lack legal backing for their unions, a basic right enjoyed by heterosexual married couples.

"We are of the considered view that it would be appropriate that the issues raised are resolved by a bench of five judges of this court," Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said while dictating the order.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Arpan Chaturvedi


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 758 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net income 2023 578 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 910 M 280 M 280 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart ETHOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ethos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETHOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 981,20 INR
Average target price 1 400,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pranav Shankar Saboo Chief Executive Officer
Ritesh Kumar Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Yashovardhan Saboo Chairman & Managing Director
Gurshaan Singh Head-Technology, Marketing & Internet Operations
Manoj Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETHOS LIMITED-3.64%280
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.-2.76%4 169
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED3.93%3 211
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-1.04%2 346
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED7.97%1 874
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED6.10%1 751