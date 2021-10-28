Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7040   SA128G53E019

ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY

(7040)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

إعلان شركة إتحاد عذيب للاتصالات (GOجو) عن تقديم ملف طلب تخفيض رأس مال الشركة إلى هيئة السو&#

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) Announces the Submission of the Decrease of the Company's Capital Application File to CMA

Element List Explanation
Introduction Further to the company's Announcement on Tadawul website on 11/10/2021 regarding the Board of Directors' Recommendation to Reduce the Company's Capital.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) wishes to inform its shareholders that it has submitted the application file to reduce the capital for approval to the CMA on Wednesday 21/03/1443 corresponding to 27/10/2021

Date of Submitting the Application File to CMA 2021-10-27 Corresponding to 1443-03-21
Application Subject The reduction of the Company's Capital
Date of Announcing Board Recommendation to Decrease the Company's Capital on Tadawul's Website 2021-10-11 Corresponding to 1443-03-05
Additional Information The company will announce any future development regarding this matter as they become available

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company SJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
