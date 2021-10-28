إعلان شركة إتحاد عذيب للاتصالات (GOجو) عن تقديم ملف طلب تخفيض رأس مال الشركة إلى هيئة السو&#

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) Announces the Submission of the Decrease of the Company's Capital Application File to CMA
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
Further to the company's Announcement on Tadawul website on 11/10/2021 regarding the Board of Directors' Recommendation to Reduce the Company's Capital.
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) wishes to inform its shareholders that it has submitted the application file to reduce the capital for approval to the CMA on Wednesday 21/03/1443 corresponding to 27/10/2021
|
Date of Submitting the Application File to CMA
|
2021-10-27 Corresponding to 1443-03-21
|
Application Subject
|
The reduction of the Company's Capital
|
Date of Announcing Board Recommendation to Decrease the Company's Capital on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-10-11 Corresponding to 1443-03-05
|
Additional Information
|
The company will announce any future development regarding this matter as they become available
