(GO) announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 30-09-2021 (Six Months) Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change Sales/Revenue 80.85 67.77 19.3 74.97 7.843 Gross Profit (Loss) 35.9 40.54 -11.445 41.47 -13.431 Operational Profit (Loss) -4.4 -8.82 -50.113 -6.92 -36.416 Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax -9.67 -12.03 -19.617 -12.11 -20.148 Total Comprehensive Income -9.67 -12.03 -19.617 -12.11 -20.148 All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change Sales/Revenue 155.81 140.8 10.66 Gross Profit (Loss) 77.36 80.41 -3.793 Operational Profit (Loss) -11.32 -17.49 -35.277 Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax -21.79 -24.3 -10.329 Total Comprehensive Income -21.79 -24.3 -10.329 Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 89.95 126.44 -28.859 Profit (Loss) per Share -0.95 -1.06 All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage % -138.58 228.53 60.64 All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals Element List Explanation The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The decrease in net loss is due to increase in revenue and other income and decrease in the depreciation & amortization expenses. In spite of increase in costs of services, selling and marketing expenses, allowance for impairment in trade receivables, general & administrative expenses, and financial charges. The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in net loss is due to increase in revenue and other income. In spite of increase in costs of services, selling and marketing expenses, allowance for impairment in trade receivables, general & administrative expenses. The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The decrease in net loss is due to increase in revenue and other income and decrease in the depreciation & amortization expenses. In spite of increase in costs of services, selling and marketing expenses, allowance for impairment in trade receivables, general & administrative expenses, and financial charges. Statement of the type of external auditor's report Qualified conclusion Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim statement of financial position of ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY (the "Company") as at 30 September 2021, and the related condensed interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three and six months period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes .Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard (34) "Interim Financial Reporting" that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed interim financial statements based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of condensed interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Basis for Qualified Conclusion We have not received a related party confirmation as at 30 September 2021, accordingly we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidences about the differences that existed on 31 March 2021 between the carrying amount of this related party and the confirmation received as at that date of SAR 8,5 million, and we were unable to verify the carrying amount of the related party as at 30 September 2021 by performing alternative audit procedures. Accordingly, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to this amount were necessary. Qualified Conclusion Based on our review, with the exception of the matter described in the preceding paragraph, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (34) "Interim Financial Reporting" that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Emphasis of Matter We draw attention to Note (1) to the accompanying condensed interim financial statements, which indicates that the accumulated losses of the Company amounted to SR 138,58 million as of 30 September 2021, exceeding half of the Company's capital, and the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by SR 203,83 million as at 30 September 2021 and it made a loss of SR 9,7 million for the period then ended. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. As stated in Note (1), the management has made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and as result, the accompanying condensed interim financial statements has been prepared on a going concern basis. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter. Reclassification of Comparison Items The financial statements of the current quarter have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Other accredited by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants. The financial statements for the comparative quarter have been represented, reclassified and categorized in accordance with the accounting policies applied in the presentation, classification and classification of the financial statements for the current quarter. Additional Information Shareholders' Equity The accumulated losses of SAR 138.58 million as of 30 September 2021 represents 60.64% of the Company's share capital. In this regard the company will apply the Procedures and Instructions related to listed Companies with accumulated losses reaching 20% or more of their share capital. Issued by the Board of the Capital Market Authority Resolution number 4-48-2013 Dated 15/1/1435H Corresponding to 18/11/2013G and amended by CMA Board Resolution number 1-77-2018 Dated 5/11/1439H Corresponding to 18/7/2018G. The Board of Directors assigned the Executive Management to study ways to restructure the capital, and a financial advisor to the Executive Management was appointed to present a future financial plan to the Board of Directors dealing with how to raise the company's financial solvencies, strategic expansion, and improve operational and financial performance. The company has submitted the application file to reduce the capital by SR 138,530,000 (from SR 228,529,000 to SR 89,999,000) for approval to the CMA on Wednesday 21/03/1443 corresponding to 27/10/2021. In the ordinary course of business, the Company enters into transactions with Bahrain Telecommunication Company on terms approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. As a result of the previous year's transactions there is a difference in the balance with Bahrain Telecommunications Company SAR 8.5 million as of 31 march 2021 due to the difference in interconnection and data services, a settlement with Bahrain Telecommunications Company is ongoing to resolve the difference in the balances, and it is not practically possible to determine the financial impact of the process of settling the difference in the current period. The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate. Attachments Original document

