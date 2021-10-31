Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) announces Appointment Audit Committee Member
Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company (GO) announces that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Ehsan Amanallah A Makhdoum as a member in the Audit Committee (an independent external member) substitute for the resigned of the Audit Committee member Mr. Omar Subhi Abdel Karim Shanaah, as of From the date of October 31, 2021 until the end of the current session of the Audit Committee, which will end on October 25, 2023.
Appointed Member Name
Ehsan Amanallah A Makhdoum
Membership Start Date
2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Brief Resume of the Appointed Member
Mr. Ehsan Makhdoum has distinguished practical experience for more than 24 years, Licensed public accountant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America. A former partner in one of the big four international accounting firm. Holding a B.S. degree in Accounting from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals (Dhahran - KSA) with honor. Has a wide and deep knowledge and experience in businesses and corporates in a variety of industries.
Date of Board Meeting in which Appointed New Member(s) were Appointed
2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Board Approval
The Board of Directors of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) issued a by-pass decision on 25-03-1443 corresponding to 31-10-2021, approving the appointment of the above-mentioned member.
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:46:02 UTC.