  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7040   SA128G53E019

ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY

(7040)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) announces Appointment Audit Committee Member

10/31/2021 | 08:47am EDT
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) announces Appointment Audit Committee Member

Element List Explanation
Introduction Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company (GO) announces that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Ehsan Amanallah A Makhdoum as a member in the Audit Committee (an independent external member) substitute for the resigned of the Audit Committee member Mr. Omar Subhi Abdel Karim Shanaah, as of From the date of October 31, 2021 until the end of the current session of the Audit Committee, which will end on October 25, 2023.
Element List Explanation
Appointed Member Name Ehsan Amanallah A Makhdoum
Membership Start Date 2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Brief Resume of the Appointed Member Mr. Ehsan Makhdoum has distinguished practical experience for more than 24 years, Licensed public accountant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America. A former partner in one of the big four international accounting firm. Holding a B.S. degree in Accounting from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals (Dhahran - KSA) with honor. Has a wide and deep knowledge and experience in businesses and corporates in a variety of industries.
Element List Explanation
Date of Board Meeting in which Appointed New Member(s) were Appointed 2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Board Approval The Board of Directors of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) issued a by-pass decision on 25-03-1443 corresponding to 31-10-2021, approving the appointment of the above-mentioned member.

Board Approval May not be Deemed Final, this Appointment Shall Be Put before the First General Assembly Meeting for Approval

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 282 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net income 2021 -38,3 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 293 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 643 M 171 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Managers and Directors
Yahya bin Saleh bin Mohsen Al-Mansour Chief Executive Officer
Mahmoud Hamdan Al Abdullah Chief Financial Officer
Eisa bin Yaslem Ba-Eisa Chairman
Mohammed Said Al-Shamrani Chief Technology Officer
Yazeed Saleh Al-Subaie Deputy Chairman
