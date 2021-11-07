Etihad Etisalat Co. invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology means

General Assembly Meeting Agenda

1. Voting for the election of members of the board of directors from among the candidates for the next term, which starts on 01/12/2021 and lasts for three years, ending on 30/11/2024. (Attached their resumes). 2. Voting on forming the Audit Committee (AC), Controls and Procedures of its work, and remunerations. Starting 01/12/2021 and until the end of the term on 30/11/2024. The following are the names of the candidates, (whose CVs are attached): 1. Mr. Abdulaziz Alnowaiser (Chairman - External Member). 2. Mr. Mohammed Alsubaie (External Member). 3. Eng. Homood Altuwaijri (Independent Member). 4. Mr. Mohamed Karim Bennis (Non-Executive Member). 5. Mr. Ahmed Abdelsalam Aboudoma (Independent Member). 3. To Vote on the Board resolution to appoint Mr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Alnowaiser as a member in the Audit Committee (an independent external member and Chairman( starting from 23 /05/ 2021 until the end of the current term of the Audit Committee, which will end on 30 /11/ 2021, substitute for the resigned Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Jameel Abdullah Almulhem on 20/04/2021 The appointment shall take effect from the date of the resolution issued on 23 /05/ 2021, This appointment is in accordance with the Audit Committee Regulations (CV attached). 4. To vote on appointing an external auditor for the Company among nominees based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee to examine, review and audit the (second and third) quarters and annual financial statements, of the fiscal year 2022, and the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, and determine their fees.