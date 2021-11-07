Etihad Etisalat Co. invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology means

The Board of Directors of Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) is pleased to invite the Company shareholders to participate and vote in the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) that will be conducted on Sunday 23/04/1443H corresponding to 28/11/2021 at 6:30 PM via modern technologies using Tadawulty systems, to ensure the safety of shareholders, and to support the efforts and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in continuation of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
Riyadh City - Mobily head office - through modern technology means
Each shareholder registered in the company's shareholders register in Securities Depository Center Co. by the end of the trading session prior to the general assembly meeting has the right to attend the assembly meeting in accordance with regulations.
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting shall be held in the presence of shareholders representing at least half of the company's capital. In case of non-completion of the quorum at this meeting, a second meeting will be held within one hour of the scheduled time for the first meeting, and the second meeting will be valid regardless of the number of shares represented therein.
General Assembly Meeting Agenda
1. Voting for the election of members of the board of directors from among the candidates for the next term, which starts on 01/12/2021 and lasts for three years, ending on 30/11/2024. (Attached their resumes).
2. Voting on forming the Audit Committee (AC), Controls and Procedures of its work, and remunerations. Starting 01/12/2021 and until the end of the term on 30/11/2024. The following are the names of the candidates, (whose CVs are attached):
1. Mr. Abdulaziz Alnowaiser (Chairman - External Member).
2. Mr. Mohammed Alsubaie (External Member).
3. Eng. Homood Altuwaijri (Independent Member).
4. Mr. Mohamed Karim Bennis (Non-Executive Member).
5. Mr. Ahmed Abdelsalam Aboudoma (Independent Member).
3. To Vote on the Board resolution to appoint Mr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Alnowaiser as a member in the Audit Committee (an independent external member and Chairman( starting from 23 /05/ 2021 until the end of the current term of the Audit Committee, which will end on 30 /11/ 2021, substitute for the resigned Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Jameel Abdullah Almulhem on 20/04/2021 The appointment shall take effect from the date of the resolution issued on 23 /05/ 2021, This appointment is in accordance with the Audit Committee Regulations (CV attached).
4. To vote on appointing an external auditor for the Company among nominees based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee to examine, review and audit the (second and third) quarters and annual financial statements, of the fiscal year 2022, and the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, and determine their fees.
Shareholders who registered in Tadawulaty services can vote online on the General Assembly agenda through visiting Tadawulaty website (https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa).
Tadawulaty provides registration and voting services free of charges to all shareholders.
Voting on the items of the General Assembly agenda online will start from 10:00 am, Wednesday 19/04/1443H corresponding to 24/11/2021, until the end of the Ordinary General Assembly.
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting
Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes.
Method of Communication
For any queries related to the AGM agenda, please contact the Investor Relations Department via:
