Etihad Etisalat : Mobily) conducted its Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call with financial analysts and representatives of Investment agencies

Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) conducted its Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call with financial analysts and representatives of Investment agencies
In its pursue for further transparency and disclosure, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) announces that it has conducted its Q3 2021 financial results Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Mobily senior management discussed the Company results and performance during the third quarter and addressed the queries of the attendees.
Link to Earnings Call presentation ( http://mobily.im/FinEn ).
More than 53 local and international investors and analysts attended the call.
