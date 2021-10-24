Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Etihad Etisalat Company
  News
  Summary
    7020   SA000A0DM9P2

ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY

(7020)
  Report
Etihad Etisalat : Mobily) conducted its Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call with financial analysts and representatives of Investment agencies

10/24/2021 | 01:24am EDT
Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail In its pursue for further transparency and disclosure, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) announces that it has conducted its Q3 2021 financial results Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Mobily senior management discussed the Company results and performance during the third quarter and addressed the queries of the attendees.

Link to Earnings Call presentation ( http://mobily.im/FinEn ).

More than 53 local and international investors and analysts attended the call.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Etihad Etisalat Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
