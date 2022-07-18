Eton Gets FDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment

By Dean Seal

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday that regulators have granted approval for Zonisade, an epilepsy treatment it developed in partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The privately held Azurity said Zonisade is now the first and only oral liquid formulation of zonisamide approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug treats partial seizures for epilepsy patients ages 16 years or older.

Dr. Jim Wheless, chairman of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said Zonisade addresses an important, unmet need from patients who have difficulty swallowing or are unable to swallow tablets.

Zonisade was included in Eton's multiproduct oral-solution partnership with Azurity, which entitles Eton to receive a $5 million payment upon the treatment's launch, as well as royalty on net sales and up to $15 million in commercial milestones tied to sales of Zonisade and other products under the companies' partnership.

Deer Park, Ill.-based Eton said it will incur no market expenses for the launch, as Azurity will be responsible for commercializing Zonisade.

Shares of Eton rose 25% to $3.49 in premarket trading after briefly being halted.

