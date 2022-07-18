Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETON   US29772L1089

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ETON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:09 2022-07-18 am EDT
3.245 USD   +16.31%
08:01aEton Gets FDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment
DJ
07:22aETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of ZONISADE™ (Zonisamide Oral Suspension)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eton Gets FDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment

07/18/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday that regulators have granted approval for Zonisade, an epilepsy treatment it developed in partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The privately held Azurity said Zonisade is now the first and only oral liquid formulation of zonisamide approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug treats partial seizures for epilepsy patients ages 16 years or older.

Dr. Jim Wheless, chairman of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said Zonisade addresses an important, unmet need from patients who have difficulty swallowing or are unable to swallow tablets.

Zonisade was included in Eton's multiproduct oral-solution partnership with Azurity, which entitles Eton to receive a $5 million payment upon the treatment's launch, as well as royalty on net sales and up to $15 million in commercial milestones tied to sales of Zonisade and other products under the companies' partnership.

Deer Park, Ill.-based Eton said it will incur no market expenses for the launch, as Azurity will be responsible for commercializing Zonisade.

Shares of Eton rose 25% to $3.49 in premarket trading after briefly being halted.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 0800ET

All news about ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08:01aEton Gets FDA Approval for Epilepsy Treatment
DJ
07:22aETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of ZONISADE™ (Zonisamide Oral Suspens..
GL
07:05aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of ZONISADE™ (Zonisamide Oral Suspens..
AQ
06/24ETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Sale of Hospital Products - Form 8-K
PU
06/24ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24Eton Pharmaceuticals Sells Hospital Products to Dr. Reddy's; Shares Rise
MT
06/24Eton Sells Hospital Products to Dr. Reddy's for Up to $50 Million
DJ
06/24Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires Injectables Portfolio from Eton Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/24Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Sale of Hospital Products
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,4 M 70,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Brynjelsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gruber Chief Financial Officer
Norbert G. Riedel Chairman
Charles J. Casamento Independent Director
Paul Victor Maier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-34.97%70
MERCK KGAA-23.24%76 448
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.2.55%12 475
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.65%4 635
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-32.11%3 332
YUHAN CORPORATION-7.73%2 954