    ETON   US29772L1089

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ETON)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:09:09 2023-01-11 am EST
3.530 USD   +8.62%
06:52aEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Response for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection
GL
06:50aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Response for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection
AQ
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Response for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection

01/11/2023 | 06:51am EST
-- Product previously granted orphan drug designation for methanol poisoning --
-- Application assigned a PDUFA date of June 27, 2023 --

DEER PARK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) response for dehydrated alcohol injection for the proposed indication of methanol poisoning. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 27, 2023.

“We are excited to be one step closer to bringing this much needed product to patients and we have begun working with our commercial partner to prepare for a potential near-term launch,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Eton’s application has previously been granted orphan drug designation for the indication of methanol poisoning and if approved, the Company expects the FDA to grant the application seven years of orphan drug exclusivity. Based on IQVIA data, trailing twelve month sales for dehydrated alcohol injection were $74 million.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has three FDA approved products in ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid tablets, and Betaine Anhydrous for oral solution, and three late-stage pipeline candidates under development with dehydrated alcohol injection, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector, and ET-400. In addition, the Company receives royalties on three FDA-approved products and is entitled to receive milestone payments on other products. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,59 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 82,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 82,5%
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Brynjelsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gruber Chief Financial Officer
Norbert G. Riedel Chairman
Charles J. Casamento Independent Director
Paul Victor Maier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.80%82
MERCK KGAA6.41%89 898
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-4.80%11 692
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD1.84%5 319
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.2.36%4 644
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.17.62%3 562