Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETON   US29772L1089

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ETON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.250 USD   +1.19%
08:21aETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection - Form 8-K
PU
08:20aEton Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Generic Elcys Injection; Shares Surge
MT
08:18aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eton Pharmaceuticals : Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection

DEER PARK, Ill., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cysteine hydrochloride abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), a bioequivalent generic of Exela Pharma Sciences' Elcys™. Eton was granted 180 days of generic exclusivity as a result of being the first ANDA submitted against the reference product. The 180-day exclusivity period will begin upon Eton's commercialization of the product.

"We are pleased to see another one of our products receive FDA approval. Despite Exela's attempts to monopolize a decades old treatment with patents that we believe to be frivolous, we are eager to provide a lower cost product to newborn infants that need cysteine," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Cysteine is indicated for use as an additive to amino acid solutions to meet the nutritional requirements of newborn infants. Prior to 2019, cysteine was sold in the United States as a "grandfathered" or "unapproved" product. In 2019, Exela Pharma Sciences received FDA approval of its product, which contains the same formulation as the "grandfathered" versions, and Exela Pharma Sciences more than tripled the price of the product to its current price of $82 per vial from the "grandfathered" product price of $22. Eton's partner has manufactured the product in its current formulation as far back as 2003, well before Exela Pharma Sciences began working on its product or filed its patent, and as a result, Eton believes Exela's patents are invalid and should not have been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Eton is currently engaged with Exela in paragraph IV litigation regarding the validity of Exela's cysteine patents. The trial was held in March 2022 and the company expects a decision from the judge in the third quarter of 2022.

Based on IQVIA data, the current market for cysteine injection is more than $50 million annually.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from seven FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid, Biorphen®, Alaway® Preservative Free, Rezipres®, Eprontia™, and cysteine injection, and has three additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740

Disclaimer

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08:21aETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection - Form 8..
PU
08:20aEton Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Generic Elcys Injection; Shares Surge
MT
08:18aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:15aETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection
GL
06:20aEton Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval for Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection
DJ
04/08ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22HC Wainwright Adjusts Eton Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $11 From $14, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
03/16ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,18 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -94,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Brynjelsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wilson W. Troutman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Norbert G. Riedel Chairman
Charles J. Casamento Independent Director
Paul Victor Maier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.93%105
MERCK KGAA-17.51%88 549
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-8.07%12 454
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-10.08%5 566
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG-0.89%4 124
YUHAN CORPORATION-1.93%3 371