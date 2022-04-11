Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETON   US29772L1089

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ETON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.810 USD   -10.35%
04:41pETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:31pETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pEton Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Gruber as CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eton Pharmaceuticals : Appoints James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eton Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer

DEER PARK, Ill., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Wilson Troutman, who is retiring. Mr. Troutman will remain with the company through the end of May to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are pleased to welcome James to the Eton team. He brings a wealth of experience managing the finance and accounting activities for some of the most successful companies in the industry. We look forward to benefiting from his financial expertise as we enter the next stage of our evolution as a rapidly growing commercial company," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

"On behalf of everyone at Eton, I want to thank Wilson for his dedicated service to the company and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement. Wilson has been instrumental to the company since its inception in 2017. His contributions to the company were both positive and impactful over the years. Although we are sad to see him go, we wish him all the best in his retirement", added Brynjelsen.

"I am excited to be joining Eton. It is a terrific opportunity to join a company that is extremely well positioned with so many ongoing and near-term commercial product launches. I look forward to working with the team to continue building a leading pharmaceutical company," said James Gruber.

Mr. Gruber brings more than 20 years of financial and accounting experience to Eton. Most recently, he was the U.S. Controller at Horizon Therapeutics for seven years, where he oversaw accounting activities for the company during its rapid growth. During Mr. Gruber's tenure at Horizon, the company closed and integrated multiple acquisitions, launched new products, and saw its revenue increase more than 10-fold. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Gruber spent 14 years at Abbott Laboratories where he held various financial and accounting leadership positions. Mr. Gruber holds an M.B.A from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, a B.S in accounting from Indiana University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from six FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid, Biorphen®, Alaway® Preservative Free, Rezipres®, and Eprontia™, and has four additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740

Disclaimer

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:41pETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:31pETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
04:11pEton Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Gruber as CFO
MT
04:01pEton Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Gruber as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
08:21aETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection - Form 8..
PU
08:20aEton Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Generic Elcys Injection; Shares Surge
MT
08:18aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:15aETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aEton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection
GL
06:20aEton Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval for Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,18 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -94,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Brynjelsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wilson W. Troutman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Norbert G. Riedel Chairman
Charles J. Casamento Independent Director
Paul Victor Maier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.93%105
MERCK KGAA-17.51%88 549
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-8.07%12 454
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-10.39%5 566
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG-0.89%4 124
YUHAN CORPORATION-3.70%3 371