Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE, PKU GOLIKE, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector. ALKINDI SPRINKLE is a granule hydrocortisone formulation designed to help provide accurate dosing for newborns and children with adrenal insufficiency. PKU GOLIKE is a next generation medical formula product engineered with the patent protected, pharmaceutical grade Physiomimic technology for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (PKU) under medical supervision. Carglumic Acid is used for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency. Betaine Anhydrous is developed for the treatment of homocystinuria.

Sector Pharmaceuticals