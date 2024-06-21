June 21, 2024
Office of the Chief Accountant
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N. E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read the comments made regarding us in Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dated June 14, 2024, and are in agreement with those statements.
/s/ KMJ Corbin & Company LLP
Irvine, California
