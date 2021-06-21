Eton Pharmaceuticals : SEC Filing (4/A)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
X
10% Owner
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 06/15/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 06/17/2021
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
06/15/2021
S
101,000
D
$8.07
3,551,100
I
By Opaleye, L.P.(1)
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
06/15/2021
S
4,000
D
$8.07
141,600
I
By Managed Account(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the 'Fund'). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye Management Inc. may be deemed to beneficially own the securities owned directly by the Fund.
2. Securities owned by a separately managed account (the 'Managed Account'). As the portfolio manager of the Managed Account, Opaleye Management Inc. may be deemed to beneficially own the securities owned directly by the Managed Account.
Opaleye Management Inc., By: /s/ James Silverman, President
06/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:08:01 UTC.