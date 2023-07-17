NEW YORK , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ETON). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Eton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2023, Eton issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to its New Drug Application (NDA) for dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning. The issues raised in the CRL relate primarily to Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC)."

On this news, Eton's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 17.33%, to close at $3.34 per share on June 28, 2023.

