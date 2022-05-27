U.S. FDA declines to approve Eton Pharma's anti-seizure drug

May 27 (Reuters) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc said on
Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve
its anti-seizure drug lamotrigine, sending the drugmaker's
shares down 13% in extended trading.
Eton was notified that its privately held partner Azurity
Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the
health regulator for lamotrigine, it said in a regulatory filing
https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1710340/000149315222015359/form8-k.htm.
Lamotrigine was one of the three drugs in Eton's neurology
portfolio that the drugmaker sold https://ir.etonpharma.com/news-releases/news-release-details/eton-pharmaceuticals-announces-sale-neurology-portfolio
to Azurity Pharmaceuticals last year for up to $45 million in
milestone payments.
The drug is a liquid form of a widely available
anticonvulsant or antiepileptic oral tablet, which also goes by
the name lamotrigine. It helps stabilize electrical activity
inside the brain and makes it harder for certain neurons to get
stimulated, thus preventing seizures.
The drugmaker did not disclose the details of the complete
response letter and added that it was assessing the FDA's
comments along with its partner.
Eton and Azurity did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for more details on the complete response letter.
In 2020, the FDA declined to approve the use of the drug,
citing the need for an additional study to show that patients
can prepare and administer the oral suspension safely and
effectively.
The drugmaker's partner submitted results from the
additional study to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2021.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)