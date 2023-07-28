eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2023

Net Revenue

11,151,159,608

Cost of sales

(8,386,604,632)

Gross profit

2,764,554,976

Operating expenses

(1,617,900,129)

Operating profit

1,146,654,847

Investment income

105,485,474

Finance cost

(4,572,162)

Profit before tax

1,247,568,159

Taxation

(399,221,811)

Profit for the period

848,346,348

Approval of Earning Forecast

The Earning Forecast for the fourth quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 17th July, 2023

Mr Niyi Toluwalope

Mr Emmanuel Ogunji

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266

