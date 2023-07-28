ETranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGFORCAST
Today at 10:08 am
Share
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2023
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER
ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2023
N
Net Revenue
11,151,159,608
Cost of sales
(8,386,604,632)
Gross profit
2,764,554,976
Operating expenses
(1,617,900,129)
Operating profit
1,146,654,847
Investment income
105,485,474
Finance cost
(4,572,162)
Profit before tax
1,247,568,159
Taxation
(399,221,811)
Profit for the period
848,346,348
Approval of Earning Forecast
The Earning Forecast for the fourth quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 17th July, 2023
……………………………..
Mr Niyi Toluwalope
Mr Emmanuel Ogunji
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
eTranzact International plc published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 14:07:08 UTC.
eTranzact International specializes in designing and developing electronic payment solutions. The group's products are for the bank, education, transport, finance, insurance, telecommunication and public sectors. The group also provides systems maintenance and training services.