eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Q2 2023 (April -
Q2 2022 (April -
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
June)
June)
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
17,378,549
11,621,245
7,092,303
6,272,992
Cost of sales
(14,029,486)
(9,677,332)
(5,299,234)
(5,158,055)
Gross profit
3,349,063
1,943,914
1,793,068
1,114,936
Selling and Marketing costs
(82,805)
(63,113)
(20,336)
(40,556)
Administrative expenses
(1,905,535)
(1,404,218)
(1,070,014)
(747,979)
Operating profit
1,360,723
476,583
702,719
326,402
Other Income
1,242
-
1,242
-
Finance Cost
(12,928)
(11,009)
(6,307)
(5,393)
Investment income
148,476
135,642
99,009
39,357
Profit before tax
1,497,513
601,216
796,662
360,366
Taxation
(479,204)
(192,389)
(254,932)
(115,317)
Profit for the period
1,018,308
408,827
541,730
245,049
There is no other comprehensive income for the period, hence the profit for the period is equal to the total comprehensive income.
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2023
Unaudited
Audited
6/30/2023
12/31/2022
Note
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1
1,579,088
992,747
Investment property
2
136,810
136,810
Intangible assets
3
73,160
95,568
Deposit for shares
456,755
456,755
Total non-current assets
2,245,813
1,681,880
Current assets
Inventories
6
2,360,185
3,086,557
Trade and other receivables
7
719,311
671,245
Other assets
5
2,984,354
2,833,561
Cash and cash equivalents
8
11,869,565
9,413,861
Total current assets
17,933,415
16,005,224
Total assets
20,179,228
17,687,104
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred Grant Income
10
90,396
90,396
Long term Loan
10
281,403
320,451
371,799
410,847
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
8,494,175
7,458,042
Current tax liabilities
11
1,019,119
542,387
Total current liabilities
9,513,294
8,000,429
Total liabilities
9,885,093
8,411,276
Equity
Share capital
12
4,600,000
4,600,000
Share premium account
13
7,374,272
7,374,272
Retained earnings
15
(1,680,137)
(2,698,444)
Total equity attributable to owners of the company
10,294,135
9,275,828
Total equity and Liabilities
20,179,228
17,687,104
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
…………………………
……………………………..
Mr Niyi Toluwalope
Mr Emmanuel Ogunji
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
Share
Convertible
Retained
Share capital
premium
Debenture
earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
3,317,283
2,969,824
-
(3,873,416)
2,413,691
Additions through debenture issue
-
-
5,772,225
-
5,772,225
Issue Cost
-
-
(58,064)
-
(58,064)
Conversion of debenture to ordinary shares
1,282,717
4,431,444
(5,714,161)
-
-
Conversion Cost
-
(26,997)
-
-
(26,997)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
1,174,972
1,174,972
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,174,972
1,174,972
Balance at 31 December 2022
4,600,000
7,374,272
-
(2,698,444)
9,275,828
Balance at 1 January 2023
4,600,000
7,374,272
-
(2,698,444)
9,275,828
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,018,308
1,018,308
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,018,308
1,018,308
Balance at 30 June 2023
4,600,000
7,374,272
-
(1,680,136)
10,294,136
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
Cashflow from operating activities
Cash receipt from customers
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
Cash generated from operations
Income taxes paid
Net cash used in operating activities
Cashflow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Additions to intangible assets
Interest received and similar income Interest on Loan
Proceeds from sale of Investment Property Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
Cashflow from financing activities Net Proceeds from Debenture Issue Issue Cost
Conversion cost of debenture to ordinary shares Repayment of Loan Principal
Repayment of Interest on Loan Loan obtained
Net cash generated by financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effects of exchange rate on year end bank balances Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
6/30/2023
12/31/2022
Note
N'000
N'000
17,397,448
22,667,135
(14,220,339)
(24,100,287)
3,177,108
(1,433,152)
11
(2,472)
(110,905)
3,174,637
(1,544,057)
1
(805,447)
(541,935)
3
-
(7,256)
148,476
47,619
(12,928)
(29,817)
-
-
2,942
400
(666,957)
(530,989)
-
5,772,225
-
(58,064)
-
(26,997)
(35,714)
(71,429)
(16,261)
(23,768)
10
-
-
(51,976)
5,591,968
2,455,704
3,516,922
-
-
9,413,861
5,896,939
8
11,869,565
9,413,861
