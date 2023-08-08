eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Q2 2023 (April -

Q2 2022 (April -

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

June)

June)

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

17,378,549

11,621,245

7,092,303

6,272,992

Cost of sales

(14,029,486)

(9,677,332)

(5,299,234)

(5,158,055)

Gross profit

3,349,063

1,943,914

1,793,068

1,114,936

Selling and Marketing costs

(82,805)

(63,113)

(20,336)

(40,556)

Administrative expenses

(1,905,535)

(1,404,218)

(1,070,014)

(747,979)

Operating profit

1,360,723

476,583

702,719

326,402

Other Income

1,242

-

1,242

-

Finance Cost

(12,928)

(11,009)

(6,307)

(5,393)

Investment income

148,476

135,642

99,009

39,357

Profit before tax

1,497,513

601,216

796,662

360,366

Taxation

(479,204)

(192,389)

(254,932)

(115,317)

Profit for the period

1,018,308

408,827

541,730

245,049

There is no other comprehensive income for the period, hence the profit for the period is equal to the total comprehensive income.

1

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2023

Unaudited

Audited

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

Note

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1

1,579,088

992,747

Investment property

2

136,810

136,810

Intangible assets

3

73,160

95,568

Deposit for shares

456,755

456,755

Total non-current assets

2,245,813

1,681,880

Current assets

Inventories

6

2,360,185

3,086,557

Trade and other receivables

7

719,311

671,245

Other assets

5

2,984,354

2,833,561

Cash and cash equivalents

8

11,869,565

9,413,861

Total current assets

17,933,415

16,005,224

Total assets

20,179,228

17,687,104

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred Grant Income

10

90,396

90,396

Long term Loan

10

281,403

320,451

371,799

410,847

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

8,494,175

7,458,042

Current tax liabilities

11

1,019,119

542,387

Total current liabilities

9,513,294

8,000,429

Total liabilities

9,885,093

8,411,276

Equity

Share capital

12

4,600,000

4,600,000

Share premium account

13

7,374,272

7,374,272

Retained earnings

15

(1,680,137)

(2,698,444)

Total equity attributable to owners of the company

10,294,135

9,275,828

Total equity and Liabilities

20,179,228

17,687,104

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

…………………………

……………………………..

Mr Niyi Toluwalope

Mr Emmanuel Ogunji

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266

2

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

Share

Convertible

Retained

Share capital

premium

Debenture

earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

3,317,283

2,969,824

-

(3,873,416)

2,413,691

Additions through debenture issue

-

-

5,772,225

-

5,772,225

Issue Cost

-

-

(58,064)

-

(58,064)

Conversion of debenture to ordinary shares

1,282,717

4,431,444

(5,714,161)

-

-

Conversion Cost

-

(26,997)

-

-

(26,997)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

1,174,972

1,174,972

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,174,972

1,174,972

Balance at 31 December 2022

4,600,000

7,374,272

-

(2,698,444)

9,275,828

Balance at 1 January 2023

4,600,000

7,374,272

-

(2,698,444)

9,275,828

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,018,308

1,018,308

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,018,308

1,018,308

Balance at 30 June 2023

4,600,000

7,374,272

-

(1,680,136)

10,294,136

3

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

Cashflow from operating activities

Cash receipt from customers

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

Cash generated from operations

Income taxes paid

Net cash used in operating activities

Cashflow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Additions to intangible assets

Interest received and similar income Interest on Loan

Proceeds from sale of Investment Property Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment

Net cash used in investing activities

Cashflow from financing activities Net Proceeds from Debenture Issue Issue Cost

Conversion cost of debenture to ordinary shares Repayment of Loan Principal

Repayment of Interest on Loan Loan obtained

Net cash generated by financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effects of exchange rate on year end bank balances Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

Note

N'000

N'000

17,397,448

22,667,135

(14,220,339)

(24,100,287)

3,177,108

(1,433,152)

11

(2,472)

(110,905)

3,174,637

(1,544,057)

1

(805,447)

(541,935)

3

-

(7,256)

148,476

47,619

(12,928)

(29,817)

-

-

2,942

400

(666,957)

(530,989)

-

5,772,225

-

(58,064)

-

(26,997)

(35,714)

(71,429)

(16,261)

(23,768)

10

-

-

(51,976)

5,591,968

2,455,704

3,516,922

-

-

9,413,861

5,896,939

8

11,869,565

9,413,861

4

