eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Lagos, 23 August 2022
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC -
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
|
1.
|
Details of the of Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Olaniyi Awosope Toluwalope
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Notification/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
eTranzact International PLC
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier 1
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the Transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
Equities
|
a)
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
NGETRANZ0005
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction: 10/08/22
|
c)
|
Date, Price and Volume
|
Price per Share: ₦2.28
|
|
|
|
Volume: 500,000
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
500,000
|
|
-
|
Average Price
|
₦2.28
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Lagos
|
|
|
|
Thank you.
Disclaimer
eTranzact International plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 17:25:02 UTC.