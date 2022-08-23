Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. ETranzact International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETRANZACT   NGETRANZ0005

ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ETRANZACT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
2.280 NGN    0.00%
01:26pETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc directors dealings
PU
08/10ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
08/01ETranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC DIRECTORS DEALINGS

08/23/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 23 August 2022

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC -

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Olaniyi Awosope Toluwalope

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

eTranzact International PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

4.

Details of the Transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Equities

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

NGETRANZ0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share Sales

Date of Transaction: 10/08/22

c)

Date, Price and Volume

Price per Share: 2.28

Volume: 500,000

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

500,000

-

Average Price

2.28

e)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Thank you.

Disclaimer

eTranzact International plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
01:26pETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc directors dealings
PU
08/10ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
08/01ETranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/01ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- quarter 2 - financial statement fo..
PU
07/29ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc-resolutions from the 2021 annual ge..
PU
06/30ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc-notice of board meeting and closed ..
PU
06/30ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- notices of annual general meeting ..
PU
06/09ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
03/24ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - no..
PU
03/10ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 585 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net income 2021 456 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net cash 2021 2 247 M 5,34 M 5,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 127 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
eTranzact International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niyi Awosope Toluwalope Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanuel Akintoye Ogunji Chief Financial Officer
Oluwole Abegunde Chairman
Richard O. Omoniyi Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Egbuna Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC20.63%36
FISERV, INC.2.87%68 288
BLOCK, INC.-54.80%43 090
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.86%36 020
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.41%17 195
NEXI S.P.A-38.36%11 255