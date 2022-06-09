Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. ETranzact International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETRANZACT   NGETRANZ0005

ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ETRANZACT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
3.000 NGN    0.00%
05:32pETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
03/24ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/10ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST

06/09/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE THIRD QUARTER

ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

N

Net Revenue

7,110,198,177

Cost of sales

(5,971,785,447)

Gross profit

1,138,412,729

Operating expenses

(758,834,387)

Operating profit

379,578,343

Investment income

36,902,472

Finance cost

(3,825,514)

Profit before tax

412,655,300

Taxation

(132,049,696)

Profit for the period

280,605,604

Approval of Earning Forecast

The Earning Forecast for the third quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 9th June, 2022

……………………………..

Mr Niyi Toluwalope

Mr Emmanuel Ogunji

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266

Disclaimer

eTranzact International plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
05:32pETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
03/24ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - no..
PU
03/10ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
02/04ETranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/04eTranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
02/04ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- quarter 4 - financial statement fo..
PU
01/19ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc-demise of non executive director of..
PU
2021ETranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
2021ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : Renews ISO 9001 to Enhance Service Delivery
AQ
2021Etranzact International plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 585 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2021 456 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2021 2 247 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 980 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
eTranzact International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niyi Awosope Toluwalope Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanuel Akintoye Ogunji Chief Financial Officer
Oluwole Abegunde Chairman
Richard O. Omoniyi Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Egbuna Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC58.73%43
FISERV, INC.-2.46%64 723
BLOCK, INC.-47.53%49 305
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.51%35 961
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.48%19 126
NEXI S.P.A-34.81%12 842