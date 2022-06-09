eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
N
Net Revenue
7,110,198,177
Cost of sales
(5,971,785,447)
Gross profit
1,138,412,729
Operating expenses
(758,834,387)
Operating profit
379,578,343
Investment income
36,902,472
Finance cost
(3,825,514)
Profit before tax
412,655,300
Taxation
(132,049,696)
Profit for the period
280,605,604
Approval of Earning Forecast
The Earning Forecast for the third quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 9th June, 2022
……………………………..
Mr Niyi Toluwalope
Mr Emmanuel Ogunji
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266
Disclaimer
eTranzact International plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
