eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE THIRD QUARTER

ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

N Net Revenue 7,110,198,177 Cost of sales (5,971,785,447) Gross profit 1,138,412,729 Operating expenses (758,834,387) Operating profit 379,578,343 Investment income 36,902,472 Finance cost (3,825,514) Profit before tax 412,655,300 Taxation (132,049,696) Profit for the period 280,605,604 Approval of Earning Forecast

The Earning Forecast for the third quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 9th June, 2022