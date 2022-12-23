eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023

N Net Revenue 5,914,303,089 Cost of sales (4,368,072,688) Gross profit 1,546,230,400 Operating expenses (1,212,687,288) Operating profit 333,543,112 Investment income 43,807,292 Finance cost (4,572,162) Profit before tax 372,778,242 Taxation (119,289,037) Profit for the period 253,489,204 Approval of Earning Forecast

The Earning Forecast for the first quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 22nd December, 2022