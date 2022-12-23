Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  ETranzact International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETRANZACT   NGETRANZ0005

ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ETRANZACT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
3.500 NGN    0.00%
01:18pEtranzact International : E-tranzact international plc earnings forecast
PU
11/01ETranzact International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/01Etranzact International : E-tranzact international plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023

N

Net Revenue

5,914,303,089

Cost of sales

(4,368,072,688)

Gross profit

1,546,230,400

Operating expenses

(1,212,687,288)

Operating profit

333,543,112

Investment income

43,807,292

Finance cost

(4,572,162)

Profit before tax

372,778,242

Taxation

(119,289,037)

Profit for the period

253,489,204

Approval of Earning Forecast

The Earning Forecast for the first quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 22nd December, 2022

……………………………..

Mr Niyi Toluwalope

Mr Emmanuel Ogunji

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266

Disclaimer

eTranzact International plc published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 585 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net income 2021 456 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
Net cash 2021 2 247 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 200 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Niyi Awosope Toluwalope Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Emmanuel Akintoye Ogunji Chief Financial Officer
Oluwole Abegunde Chairman
Richard O. Omoniyi Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Egbuna Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC85.19%72
FISERV, INC.-2.55%63 211
BLOCK, INC.-62.49%36 237
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-30.06%25 566
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.55%13 116
NEXI S.P.A-47.19%10 265