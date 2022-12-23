eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC EARNINGS FORECAST
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER
ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023
N
Net Revenue
5,914,303,089
Cost of sales
(4,368,072,688)
Gross profit
1,546,230,400
Operating expenses
(1,212,687,288)
Operating profit
333,543,112
Investment income
43,807,292
Finance cost
(4,572,162)
Profit before tax
372,778,242
Taxation
(119,289,037)
Profit for the period
253,489,204
Approval of Earning Forecast
The Earning Forecast for the first quarter was approved by the Board of Directors on 22nd December, 2022
……………………………..
Mr Niyi Toluwalope
Mr Emmanuel Ogunji
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266
Disclaimer
eTranzact International plc published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:44 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Sales 2021
23 585 M
52,8 M
52,8 M
Net income 2021
456 M
1,02 M
1,02 M
Net cash 2021
2 247 M
5,03 M
5,03 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
32 200 M
72,1 M
72,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,33x
EV / Sales 2021
0,44x
Nbr of Employees
255
Free-Float
25,4%
Chart ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.