eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, March 24, 2022

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC - NOTICE OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby give Notice that an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of eTranzact International

PLC (the Company) will hold on Monday, March 28, 2022at eTranzact International PLC's Corporate

Office, 27/29, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos (via a virtual meeting)at 2.00 pmto consider the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the Full year ended December 31, 2021.

Accordingly, in line with the provisions of Rule 17.17 of the Amendment to The Listing Rules and 17.18 of the Rule Book of Nigerian Exchange Limited which have been incorporated into Sections 4 to 6 of the Company's Securities Trading Policy, the current closed period which commenced from January 1, 2022 remains in force until 24 hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the Full year ended December 31, 2021 is released to the public.

Thank you.

PAC SOLICITORS

COMPANY SECRETARY