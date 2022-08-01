Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. ETranzact International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETRANZACT   NGETRANZ0005

ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ETRANZACT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
2.300 NGN   -.--%
05:24aETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc-resolutions from the 2021 annual general meeting
PU
06/30ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : E-tranzact international plc-notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

11,621,245

11,215,673

6,272,992

6,032,947

Cost of sales

(9,677,332)

(10,127,745)

(5,158,055)

(5,389,366)

Gross profit

1,943,913

1,087,928

1,114,936

643,582

Selling and Marketing costs

(63,113)

(16,034)

(40,556)

(11,235)

Administrative expenses

(1,404,218)

(1,042,746)

(747,979)

(594,891)

Operating profit

476,582

29,148

326,402

37,455

Other Income

-

24,310

-

-

Finance Cost

(11,009)

(11,570)

(5,393)

(6,202)

Investment income

135,642

45,699

39,357

21,216

Profit before tax

601,215

87,586

360,366

52,469

Taxation

(192,389)

(28,027)

(115,317)

(16,790)

Profit for the period

408,826

59,559

245,049

35,679

There is no other comprehensive income for the period, hence the profit for the period is equal to the total comprehensive income.

1

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

30/06/2022

12/31/2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1

835,128

789,103

Investment property

2

136,810

136,810

Intangible assets

3

124,327

149,280

Deposit for shares

456,755

456,755

Total non-current assets

1,553,021

1,531,948

Current assets

Inventories

6

1,192,967

1,278,609

Trade and other receivables

7

940,641

963,497

Other assets

5

2,269,670

1,240,463

Cash and cash equivalents

8

11,135,769

5,896,939

Total current assets

15,539,046

9,379,508

Total assets

17,092,066

10,911,456

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

4

-

-

Deferred Grant Income

10

107,447

107,447

Long term Loan

10

332,725

368,779

440,172

476,226

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

7,704,985

7,802,480

Current tax liabilities

11

411,448

219,059

Total current liabilities

8,116,433

8,021,539

Total liabilities

8,556,605

8,497,765

Equity

Share capital

12

3,317,283

3,317,283

Share premium account

13

2,969,824

2,969,824

Irredeemable Convertible Debenture

14

5,712,944

-

Retained earnings

15

(3,464,590)

(3,873,416)

Total equity attributable to owners of the company

8,535,461

2,413,691

Total equity and Liabilities

17,092,066

10,911,456

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on July 28, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

……………………………..

Mr Niyi Toluwalope

Mr Emmanuel Ogunji

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266

2

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Share

Convertible

Retained

Share capital

premium

Debenture

earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

2,100,000

646,875

-

(4,329,165)

(1,582,290)

Additions through right issue

1,217,283

2,322,949

-

-

3,540,232

Profit for the year

-

-

-

455,749

455,749

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

455,749

455,749

Balance at 31 December 2021

3,317,283

2,969,824

-

(3,873,416)

2,413,691

Balance at 1 January 2022

3,317,283

2,969,824

-

(3,873,416)

2,413,691

Additions through debenture issue

-

-

5,772,225

-

5,772,225

Issue Cost

-

-

(59,281)

-

(59,281)

Profit for the period

-

-

408,826

408,826

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

408,826

408,826

Balance at 30 June 2022

3,317,283

2,969,824

5,712,944

(3,464,590)

8,535,461

3

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Cashflow from operating activities

Cash receipt from customers

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

Cash generated from operations

Income taxes paid

Net cash generated by operating activities

Cashflow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Additions to intangible assets

Interest received and similar income Interest on Loan

Proceeds from sale of Investment Property Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment

Net cash (used in)/generated by investing activities

Cashflow from financing activities

Net Proceeds from Debenture Issue

Issue Cost

Repayment of Loan Principal

Repayment of Interest on Loan

Loan obtained

Net cash generated by financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effects of exchange rate on year end bank balances Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

30/06/2022

12/31/2021

Note

N'000

N'000

11,644,742

23,323,576

(11,997,887)

(24,549,221)

(353,146)

(1,225,645)

11

-

(10,709)

(353,146)

(1,236,354)

1

(202,632)

(408,601)

3

(7,256)

(47,404)

135,642

111,348

(11,009)

(34,202)

-

268,155

-

-

(85,255)

(110,705)

5,772,225

3,540,232

(59,281)

(35,714)

(35,714)

-

(23,138)

10

-

100,000

5,677,230

3,581,380

5,238,829

2,234,319

-

23,910

5,896,939

3,638,710

8

11,135,769

5,896,939

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

eTranzact International plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
