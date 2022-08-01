eTranzact International : E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
11,621,245
11,215,673
6,272,992
6,032,947
Cost of sales
(9,677,332)
(10,127,745)
(5,158,055)
(5,389,366)
Gross profit
1,943,913
1,087,928
1,114,936
643,582
Selling and Marketing costs
(63,113)
(16,034)
(40,556)
(11,235)
Administrative expenses
(1,404,218)
(1,042,746)
(747,979)
(594,891)
Operating profit
476,582
29,148
326,402
37,455
Other Income
-
24,310
-
-
Finance Cost
(11,009)
(11,570)
(5,393)
(6,202)
Investment income
135,642
45,699
39,357
21,216
Profit before tax
601,215
87,586
360,366
52,469
Taxation
(192,389)
(28,027)
(115,317)
(16,790)
Profit for the period
408,826
59,559
245,049
35,679
There is no other comprehensive income for the period, hence the profit for the period is equal to the total comprehensive income.
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
30/06/2022
12/31/2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1
835,128
789,103
Investment property
2
136,810
136,810
Intangible assets
3
124,327
149,280
Deposit for shares
456,755
456,755
Total non-current assets
1,553,021
1,531,948
Current assets
Inventories
6
1,192,967
1,278,609
Trade and other receivables
7
940,641
963,497
Other assets
5
2,269,670
1,240,463
Cash and cash equivalents
8
11,135,769
5,896,939
Total current assets
15,539,046
9,379,508
Total assets
17,092,066
10,911,456
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
4
-
-
Deferred Grant Income
10
107,447
107,447
Long term Loan
10
332,725
368,779
440,172
476,226
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
7,704,985
7,802,480
Current tax liabilities
11
411,448
219,059
Total current liabilities
8,116,433
8,021,539
Total liabilities
8,556,605
8,497,765
Equity
Share capital
12
3,317,283
3,317,283
Share premium account
13
2,969,824
2,969,824
Irredeemable Convertible Debenture
14
5,712,944
-
Retained earnings
15
(3,464,590)
(3,873,416)
Total equity attributable to owners of the company
8,535,461
2,413,691
Total equity and Liabilities
17,092,066
10,911,456
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on July 28, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
……………………………..
Mr Niyi Toluwalope
Mr Emmanuel Ogunji
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002251
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007266
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Share
Convertible
Retained
Share capital
premium
Debenture
earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
2,100,000
646,875
-
(4,329,165)
(1,582,290)
Additions through right issue
1,217,283
2,322,949
-
-
3,540,232
Profit for the year
-
-
-
455,749
455,749
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
455,749
455,749
Balance at 31 December 2021
3,317,283
2,969,824
-
(3,873,416)
2,413,691
Balance at 1 January 2022
3,317,283
2,969,824
-
(3,873,416)
2,413,691
Additions through debenture issue
-
-
5,772,225
-
5,772,225
Issue Cost
-
-
(59,281)
-
(59,281)
Profit for the period
-
-
408,826
408,826
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
408,826
408,826
Balance at 30 June 2022
3,317,283
2,969,824
5,712,944
(3,464,590)
8,535,461
eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Cashflow from operating activities
Cash receipt from customers
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
Cash generated from operations
Income taxes paid
Net cash generated by operating activities
Cashflow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Additions to intangible assets
Interest received and similar income Interest on Loan
Proceeds from sale of Investment Property Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment
Net cash (used in)/generated by investing activities
Cashflow from financing activities
Net Proceeds from Debenture Issue
Issue Cost
Repayment of Loan Principal
Repayment of Interest on Loan
Loan obtained
Net cash generated by financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Effects of exchange rate on year end bank balances Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
30/06/2022
12/31/2021
Note
N'000
N'000
11,644,742
23,323,576
(11,997,887)
(24,549,221)
(353,146)
(1,225,645)
11
-
(10,709)
(353,146)
(1,236,354)
1
(202,632)
(408,601)
3
(7,256)
(47,404)
135,642
111,348
(11,009)
(34,202)
-
268,155
-
-
(85,255)
(110,705)
5,772,225
3,540,232
(59,281)
(35,714)
(35,714)
-
(23,138)
10
-
100,000
5,677,230
3,581,380
5,238,829
2,234,319
-
23,910
5,896,939
3,638,710
8
11,135,769
5,896,939
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
eTranzact International plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Sales 2021
23 585 M
56,7 M
56,7 M
Net income 2021
456 M
1,10 M
1,10 M
Net cash 2021
2 247 M
5,40 M
5,40 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
15 260 M
36,7 M
36,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,33x
EV / Sales 2021
0,44x
Nbr of Employees
255
Free-Float
28,1%
Chart ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.